Woman, 82, dies in Bel Air house fire Thursday evening

By Tony Roberts, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
A house fire Thursday evening in Bel Air claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman, fire officials said Friday.

Just after 7 p.m., firefighters from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments responded to the fire in the 700 block of Linwood Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy smoke coming from the home. The male owner was standing outside and said his wife was inside the home. Firefighters located a woman on the first floor, fire officials said.

It took 50 firefighters 30 minutes to control the blaze. There were no reported injuries to emergency personnel.

The woman was transported to the chief medical examiner’s office in Baltimore to determine the cause of death and to positively identify her, officials said.

A preliminary investigation by deputy state fire marshals found that the fire originated in the kitchen, but the cause remains under investigation, fire officials said. The Bel Air Police Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal will work together to determine the cause of the blaze.

