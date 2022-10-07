ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Game time: Fast facts, odds, keys to Miami Hurricanes vs. North Carolina

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Latest line: Miami is favored by 3 1/2 points.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 560 WQAM, 1040 Actualidad (Spanish)

Weather: 85 degrees, 5 percent chance of rain.

Online: sunsentinel.com/um; @ABLichtenstein on Twitter

Quick slant: Miami starts ACC play after a bye week, which came at a useful time. The Hurricanes are hoping to reverse their fortunes after a stunning loss to Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 24. The Tar Heels, on the other hand, are coming off their best win of the season in a dominant victory over Virginia Tech.

About Miami (2-2): The Hurricanes stumbled out of the gate against the Blue Raiders in their last appearance, and they never caught up. Miami struggled on both sides of the ball, ultimately benching starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke in the hopes of sparking the offense. It didn’t work, and the Hurricanes dropped their second straight game to fall to 2-2 to start the season.

About North Carolina (4-1): The Tar Heels’ offense has been prolific through the first four games of the season, averaging about 45 points per game. However, the defense has been allowing nearly as many points (nearly 34 per game). UNC dropped one game to Notre Dame but dominated Virginia Tech last week.

Three things to watch

1. Miami’s offense struggled so mightily against Middle Tennessee State that Mario Cristobal benched Tyler Van Dyke — an unthinkable eventuality at the start of the season. Although Jake Garcia had good moments in that loss, the Hurricanes will start Van Dyke again this week. The third-year sophomore struggled in his last three games, and Miami’s offensive hopes still largely rest on his right shoulder.

2. Middle Tennessee State caused major problems for Miam in pass coverage. Although the Blue Raiders didn’t connect for a large number of passes, they did hit four huge plays of 69 yards or more. Those plays were a major reason why the Hurricanes dropped that game. Two weeks later, Miami faces a great passing offense. Drake Maye has been one of the best quarterbacks in the nation so far this season. Wide receiver Josh Downs had a huge game in the Tar Heels’ win over the Hurricanes last season, and he is off to a good start this season, too. If Miami can contain this offense, that will show the Hurricanes have corrected their mistakes from their last loss.

3. As good as the Tar Heels’ offense has been, the defense has been an Achilles heel. UNC gave up 61 points in a close win over Appalachian State earlier in the season and surrendered 45 points in a loss to Notre Dame. North Carolina ranks last in the ACC in both total defense and scoring defense. If Miami’s offense continues to struggle, it does not bode well for the rest of ACC play.

#Miami Hurricanes#Unc#Middle Tennessee State#Espn2 Radio#Spanish#Acc#Notre Dame
