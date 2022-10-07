ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Op-ed | Preparing for NASA’s Satcom Future

Since the 1980s, NASA has relied on a network of geostationary satellites for space communications in near Earth orbit. The incumbent Space Network created by NASA decades ago for the Space Shuttle program has met the agency’s space relay services needs for a long time. As recently as 20 years ago, such NASA investment was critical because the commercial sector had yet to develop the infrastructure to support NASA’s work.
NASA taps KSAT and SpaceLink for communications studies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – NASA has awarded contracts to KSAT Inc. and SpaceLink as part the space agency’s campaign to begin investigating commercial sources for future space communications services. NASA awarded KSAT a $162,000 contract and SpaceLink a $190,000 contract to conduct studies related to direct-to-Earth and lunar-space-relay...
NASA’s DART spacecraft changes asteroid’s orbit

WASHINGTON — A NASA spacecraft that deliberately collided with a near Earth asteroid last month changed its orbital period by more than a half-hour, exceeding expectations for the planetary defense demonstration. At an Oct. 11 briefing, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced that the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft,...
Former SES CEO joins megaconstellation startup E-Space

TAMPA, Fla. — Former SES CEO Karim Michel Sabbagh has returned to the space industry to oversee strategy in Europe and the Middle East for E-Space, the connectivity startup plotting a network of hundreds of thousands of satellites. Sabbagh left SES in April 2018 after four years with the...
Solestial closes $10 million round led by Airbus Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO — Solestial, a Tempe, Arizona company focused on solar energy for space applications, closed a $10 million funding round led by Airbus Ventures. AEI HorizonX, GPVC, Stellar Ventures, Industrious Ventures and other investors participated in the round. “With this seed round, we will fully validate the technology...
Firefly says Alpha launch a success despite payload reentries

WASHINGTON — Firefly Aerospace says its Alpha launch early this month was a success despite the fact that its payloads, placed in a lower orbit than planned, reentered within several days. The Alpha rocket lifted off Oct. 1 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on the second flight...
Space companies face difficult investment environment

WASHINGTON — Rising interest rates are making it more difficult for space startups to raise money, some warn, forcing them to seek alternative sources of funding. A series of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, intended to halt the post-pandemic spike in inflation, could have the side effect of driving funding out of risky venture investments, such as space, because of the higher rates offered elsewhere.
Inmarsat wins $980 million U.S. Navy contract for global communications services

WASHINGTON — Inmarsat Government announced Oct. 11 it won a 10-year contract worth $980 million to provide broadband satellite and terrestrial communications services to the U.S. Navy. The contract, awarded by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), is the second iteration of the U.S. Navy Commercial Broadband Satellite Program...
Jumping on the direct-to-cell bandwagon

Former mobile dead zones could be teeming with life in coming years as more satellite operators consider jumping in to provide connectivity directly to standard phones. The momentum behind this direct-to-cell capability has shifted into a higher gear following early product launches, big-name announcements, and the progress startups are making for their dedicated cell-compatible constellations.
On National Security | Tough to-do list for new Space Force boss

The first chief of the U.S. Space Force, Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, is preparing to hand over the reins of the newest military branch to his successor Gen. B. Chance Saltzman. Under Raymond, the Space Force built a solid organizational foundation and has gained institutional support. In a...
