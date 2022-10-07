Read full article on original website
wmfe.org
A look at Volusia businesses after Hurricane Ian drenched the region
The National Weather Service reported that New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater saw more than 19 inches of rain when Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County. In East Central Florida, Volusia saw the most rainfall from the storm. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Stephanie Ford, Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, about how businesses are doing now after the storm.
WESH
Lake Monroe crests as Sanford extends state of emergency
SANFORD, Fla. — City commissioners in Sanford met Monday night, and they heard from someone who expressed worries about not getting enough help with things like cleanup and price gouging. So the State of Emergency is being extended to Sanford and not just the county. Sanford's Riverwalk is completely...
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
After torrential rainfall in Hurricane Ian, forecasters warn the St. Johns River in Florida could stay above flood stage through Thanksgiving.
Bay News 9
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
mynews13.com
'Some stuff you can't get back,' Daytona Beach man says while assessing damage left behind by flooding from Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The impact left behind by Hurricane Ian remains clear in many places across Central Florida. Furniture soaked with water now sits curbside, and debris torn down by the wind is waiting to be collected. What to keep and what to throw out is the question...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach buys new vehicle to assist with future flooding rescues
DAYTONA BEACH, FLA - Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry said the flooding from Ian was historic. He hopes the city does not experience it again but said the city will be more prepared in the future. City commissioners approved an emergency purchase of a used, high-water rescue vehicle. Emergency crews...
mynews13.com
Orlo Vista residents seek answers post-Hurricane Ian flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s still a long road to recovery for so many whose homes were more or less gutted by floodwaters in Orlando’s Orlo Vista area. Floodwaters are gone but cleanup continues in Orlo Vista. Mayor Demings: public works, stormwater utilities continue to monitor retention ponds.
click orlando
Nearly $300M in estimated damages done to Volusia County by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Volusia County says damages from Hurricane Ian have reached nearly $300 million, and these are not the final numbers. Data from the Volusia County Property Appraiser show more than $285 million in damages so far, with 6,397 buildings damaged in some way because of Ian. [TRENDING:...
mynews13.com
St John’s River expected to crest on Monday after record flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — More than a week after Hurricane Ian dumped historic levels of rain over Central Florida, the St. John’s River continues to rise as water flows down from other parts of the state. What You Need To Know. St. John's River is forecast to crest...
Neighbors near Rouse Road say they lost everything in Hurricane Ian floods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dumpsters full of belongings line the roads of an Orange County neighborhood near the University of Central Florida. Many of the homes off Rouse Road, which is not in an official flood zone, were flooded following Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
flaglerlive.com
Hurricane Debris Removal Continues in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, Starts in Flagler on Tuesday
Hurricane Ian debris removal is continuing in Flagler County’s cities or about to begin in unincorporated Flagler, and is expected to take several more days, with patience at a premium. Waste Pro will begin Hurricane Ian debris collection in residential neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas of Flagler County on...
WESH
NHC tracking new tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters have identified a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, an area of disturbed water has been located in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. "[The system] is forecast to move westward toward the far southwest Gulf of Mexico during...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
flaglerlive.com
Beach Front Grille of Flagler Beach, as ‘Loopers,’ Wins Former Green Lion Lease at Palm Harbor Golf
A proposal by Jamie Bourdeau and Dudley Shaw, owners of Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach, is the Palm Coast city administration’s top choice to replace the Green Lion Cafe at Palm Harbor Golf Club. The city today announced its intent to award the new lease for the concession at the club to Loopers, the name Bourdeau and Shaw are giving to the new enterprise.
mynews13.com
Deltona family begins rebuilding after Hurricane Ian with help from FEMA
DELTONA, Fla — The clean-up efforts after a storm are both timely and costly, and seeing the damage brings back thoughts of how scary Hurricane Ian was for the Hayden family. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian damaged the Deltona home. Recovering has been expensive. FEMA offered them...
theapopkavoice.com
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County
A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
click orlando
East Orange County family remains without power, water following Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have washed away part of Hamilton Drive in east Orange County. Jamin VanLandingham lives on the street and showed the damage to News 6 on Saturday. The water was up to his midsection at its deepest point. “A car can easily...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Sees Potential Sports Complex in Undeveloped Land West of U.S. 1 as Catalyst to Development
Palm Coast government will spend $113,000 to study the market potential for a sports and recreation complex, possibly in the undeveloped portion of Palm Coast, north and west of U.S. 1. Don’t confuse it with just another Indian Trails Sports Complex. It could include indoor facilities. It could include an...
WESH
Volusia County woman struggles to find temporary housing after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, there have been stories of many residents who were forced out of their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping, putting people in temporary housing until they're able to return home. But some are...
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tropical storm watch, as we count down the days to the end of the season:
