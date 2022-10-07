ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astor, FL

A look at Volusia businesses after Hurricane Ian drenched the region

The National Weather Service reported that New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater saw more than 19 inches of rain when Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County. In East Central Florida, Volusia saw the most rainfall from the storm. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Stephanie Ford, Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, about how businesses are doing now after the storm.
Lake Monroe crests as Sanford extends state of emergency

SANFORD, Fla. — City commissioners in Sanford met Monday night, and they heard from someone who expressed worries about not getting enough help with things like cleanup and price gouging. So the State of Emergency is being extended to Sanford and not just the county. Sanford's Riverwalk is completely...
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
Orlo Vista residents seek answers post-Hurricane Ian flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s still a long road to recovery for so many whose homes were more or less gutted by floodwaters in Orlando’s Orlo Vista area. Floodwaters are gone but cleanup continues in Orlo Vista. Mayor Demings: public works, stormwater utilities continue to monitor retention ponds.
St John’s River expected to crest on Monday after record flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — More than a week after Hurricane Ian dumped historic levels of rain over Central Florida, the St. John’s River continues to rise as water flows down from other parts of the state. What You Need To Know. St. John's River is forecast to crest...
NHC tracking new tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters have identified a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, an area of disturbed water has been located in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. "[The system] is forecast to move westward toward the far southwest Gulf of Mexico during...
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
Beach Front Grille of Flagler Beach, as ‘Loopers,’ Wins Former Green Lion Lease at Palm Harbor Golf

A proposal by Jamie Bourdeau and Dudley Shaw, owners of Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach, is the Palm Coast city administration’s top choice to replace the Green Lion Cafe at Palm Harbor Golf Club. The city today announced its intent to award the new lease for the concession at the club to Loopers, the name Bourdeau and Shaw are giving to the new enterprise.
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County

A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tropical storm watch, as we count down the days to the end of the season:
