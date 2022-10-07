ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

NBC Washington

Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson

An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said. McClary was...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WTOP

Md. man sentenced to 37 years for 2014 killing of DC woman

A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison in the 2014 killing of a D.C. woman who was stabbed 47 times. Mark Bowser, 42, was sentenced last Friday, prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday. He was convicted in March of this year of first-degree murder while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon and a weapons offense.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

Shooter in ski mask gunned down man in northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Police say a man was gunned down in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning by a person carrying a firearm and wearing a ski mask. The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road in Fairfax Sunday morning, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 5:54 a.m. to West Ox Road, just north of Legato Road, after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Rescue personnel also arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, identified as Ligia Jeannette Herrera Betbeder, dead.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Man impersonates police officer in Glen Burnie to carry out robbery, authorities say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man they say impersonated a police officer early Saturday in order to rob someone in Glen Burnie. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of Crain Highway North after a report of a robbery. The victim told police that he was sitting in his car when a man approached saying he was an undercover police officer. As the man asked the victim for his driver's license, the man grabbed the victim's wallet and fled toward Glen Burnie Town Center, police said.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WJLA

Pedestrian killed in Fairfax crash Sunday morning, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Sunday after a crash on West Ox Road, Fairfax County police said. The incident happened on West Ox Road near Legato Road in Fairfax. The pedestrian was pronounced dead, authorities said. The vehicle involved in the fatal collision remained at...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Secret Service Officers Hospitalized After Being Exposed To 'Powdery Substance' In DC

Two US Secret Service agents were hospitalized after being exposed to an undisclosed “powdery substance" believed to be narcotics, a spokesperson said. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of New York Avenue in Washington, DC, according to Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the agency.
WASHINGTON, DC

