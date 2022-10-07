Read full article on original website
WJLA
Md. AG releases police bodycam after 75-year-old is fatally shot in Riverdale Park
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released the body-worn camera footage Tuesday of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Riverdale Park, Md. in September. **WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT**. On September 19, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers with the Riverdale Park Police Department responded to a...
WJLA
DC man sentenced for 15 years for 2021 armed carjacking of woman in Wheaton
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced Tuesday for robbing a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car in Wheaton in March 2021, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said. Anthony Millhouse, 40, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after being convicted...
WJLA
Man charged for fatally beating, stabbing stepson in Upper Marlboro: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police have charged a man in connection with the murder of his stepson last Friday in Prince George's County, according to a release. Jamie Porras, 68, is accused of beating and stabbing Kelly McClary, 53, at a home in Upper Marlboro. On October...
Arlington man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers during chase
An Arlington man is in custody after police say he shot at officers during a pursuit that entered multiple counties and involved several police departments.
NBC Washington
Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson
An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said. McClary was...
24-year-old killed in crash in Woodbridge
It was determined that a 2021 Hyundai Sonata was heading east on Horner Road near Millwood Drive when the driver lost control on a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed over the road's center line, ran off the road and rolled several times.
Body camera footage of deadly shooting involving police in Riverdale Park released
The Maryland Attorney General's Office released police body camera footage of a shooting that involved an officer in Riverdale Park in September.
WTOP
Charges pending for 2 DC men after Bladensburg police open fire on stolen car, striking suspect
Charges are pending for two men after one tried to hit police officers with a stolen vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Sunday night. One of the men was shot, as three police officers opened fire on the stolen vehicle — which police said was being used to “run them over and flee the scene” at a high speed.
fox5dc.com
Officers fire at man who tried to run them over with vehicle in Bladensburg: police
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Authorities have taken two men into custody after they say one of them tried to run over officers with a vehicle late Sunday night in Prince George's County. Officers say they responded to the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg just after 11:50 p.m. Sunday for...
WTOP
Md. man sentenced to 37 years for 2014 killing of DC woman
A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison in the 2014 killing of a D.C. woman who was stabbed 47 times. Mark Bowser, 42, was sentenced last Friday, prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday. He was convicted in March of this year of first-degree murder while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon and a weapons offense.
fox5dc.com
Shooter in ski mask gunned down man in northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police say a man was gunned down in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning by a person carrying a firearm and wearing a ski mask. The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
Police: Suspect took cash register after smashing Dairy Queen window in Woodbridge
When the officers got to the Dairy Queen, they saw that a window in the front of the business had been damaged. Security camera footage revealed that an unknown man used a rock to smash the window, granting him entry inside.
Police investigating 2 incidents of shots fired at Woodbridge homes
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in which homes were shot at in the Woodbridge area.
63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road in Fairfax Sunday morning, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 5:54 a.m. to West Ox Road, just north of Legato Road, after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Rescue personnel also arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, identified as Ligia Jeannette Herrera Betbeder, dead.
WJLA
Man impersonates police officer in Glen Burnie to carry out robbery, authorities say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man they say impersonated a police officer early Saturday in order to rob someone in Glen Burnie. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of Crain Highway North after a report of a robbery. The victim told police that he was sitting in his car when a man approached saying he was an undercover police officer. As the man asked the victim for his driver's license, the man grabbed the victim's wallet and fled toward Glen Burnie Town Center, police said.
fox5dc.com
Homicide investigation in Capitol Heights after man found dead; person of interest in custody
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A man is dead in Prince George's County in what police are investigating as a homicide. Officers were called to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights around 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a call for a pedestrian struck and found a man unresponsive on the ground.
Police: Man arrested for killing stepdaughter in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a Prince George's County man in connection to the violent death of his stepdaughter. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, 68-year-old Jamie Porras is accused of killing 53-year-old Kelly McClary. McClary's body was found just after 7 a.m. on...
WJLA
Pedestrian killed in Fairfax crash Sunday morning, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Sunday after a crash on West Ox Road, Fairfax County police said. The incident happened on West Ox Road near Legato Road in Fairfax. The pedestrian was pronounced dead, authorities said. The vehicle involved in the fatal collision remained at...
Secret Service Officers Hospitalized After Being Exposed To 'Powdery Substance' In DC
Two US Secret Service agents were hospitalized after being exposed to an undisclosed “powdery substance" believed to be narcotics, a spokesperson said. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of New York Avenue in Washington, DC, according to Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the agency.
