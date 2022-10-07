Read full article on original website
Related
Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96
Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96, her family has announced.The Irish-British and American actress was best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote.According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.The statement said: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am today, Tuesday October 11 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David,...
KATU.com
"Home Economics" Star Karla Souza
The hit comedy "Home Economics" takes a heartwarming look at the relationship between three adult siblings: one in the top 1-percent, one in the middle-class and one barely holding on. We spoke with one of the stars of the ABC sitcom, Karla Souza. Home Economics Airs Wednesdays at 9:30pm right...
Cottonwood, Ananey Partner on ‘Fairy Express,’ Commissioned by Nick Jr. Israel (EXCLUSIVE)
Federation Studios’ Cottonwood Media, a class act on the European animation scene, has pacted with top Israeli production house Ananey Studios, a Paramount company, to co-produce together “Fairy Express,” a new CGI animated series. Federation Kids & Family has acquires worldwide distribution rights to “Fairy Express,” which it will introduce to buyers at Cannes Mipcom trade fair, which begins this weekend with a two-day MipJunior forum. Commissioned by Nick Jr. Israel, the 52-episode “Fairy Express” targets 4-6 year olds and is tellingly upbeat at a time that markets are looking for more feel good shows. In it, three entrepreneurial fairies – Charm, Pixie...
Comments / 0