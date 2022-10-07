ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan’s Daily: Penguins’ Old Issue, Update on Ian Cole Investigation

The Pittsburgh Penguins set their 23-man roster with 22 players on Monday. You already knew who the final spots belonged to, as the team kept P.O Joseph and sent Ty Smith to the AHL on Sunday. Dave Molinari wrote one of the season’s best columns (and funniest) about the Penguins dealing with an “age” old issue. Also in the Daily, the Ian Cole investigation is moving forward, Matt Murray will get the Opening Night start for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas signed the Haguer bomb, and Wayne Simmonds roasted Toronto columnist Steve Simmons for his comments about the Hockey Diversity Alliance.
Pgh Hockey Now

Former Penguin Cole Faces Accusations Involving Minor Female

The Tampa Bay Lightning, who face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, on Sunday suspended defenseman Ian Cole, a former Penguins player, after allegations surfaced that he groomed and sexually abused a minor female. The Lightning and the NHL are investigating the claims, which appeared on social media, and his suspension...
Pgh Hockey Now

Despite Playoff Losses, Penguins’ Quiet Confidence Strong

The Pittsburgh Penguins are not oblivious to the realities of their situation. They’re well aware that they haven’t made it past the first round of the playoffs since 2018. That some of their most prominent players would not look out of place in an old-timers’ game. That much of the hockey world regards them more as historical relics than Stanley Cup contenders.
Pgh Hockey Now

Analysis: How Does Penguins’ Roster Shape Up?

We probably won’t know for a while what kind of return the Pittsburgh Penguins will get on Ron Hextall’s decision to keep his veteran core intact for at least a few more seasons. Maybe it will yield the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup. Perhaps it will doom the team...
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins, Capitals Officially the NHL’s Oldest Teams

Age has been tossed about and cited as a reason the 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins won’t attain acceptable levels of success. The age question is a legitimate one, but the Penguins not only ignored it, they steered into it. Evgeni Malkin begins a four-year contract. Kris Letang begins (presumably) his...
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins on Waivers, Hockey Canada Baffles Experts

And then there were eight. Or, more specifically, just one extra defenseman and one decision remain after the Pittsburgh Penguins put Mark Friedman on waivers. Hockey Canada’s handling of its scandals, or lack thereof, has PR experts baffled and disappointed. The Buffalo Sabres finally have a captain, Prague gave Jaromir Jagr a standing ovation, and the Edmonton Oilers could be in the NHL trade market today.
Pgh Hockey Now

Friedman Clears Waivers; Penguins Pass on Zohorna

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman has cleared waivers. He now is eligible — and expected — to be assigned to the Penguins’ farm team in Wilkes-Barre, although Ron Hextall has not announced any intention to do so. The Penguins also passed on a chance to claim forward...
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Frustrated Blueger Remains in No-Contact Jersey

Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger again practiced with his teammates Sunday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, but he still wore a no-contract jersey. Blueger, who has been out because of an upper-body injury since he left a Sept. 28 practice, took the optional morning skate Friday in a non-contact jersey, his first time with the team after skating separately several times. The team was off Saturday, but coach Mike Sullivan expressed optimism that Blueger would be back to a full go soon.
Pgh Hockey Now

Steelers-Bills Betting Preview; DraftKings Promo Gives 40-1 Odds Boost!

The Pittsburgh Steelers fans got what they wanted last week when Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut. Now they will get more of him as the rookie quarterback makes his first start when the Steelers visit the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. And this week’s DraftKings promo is a good boost for bettors. The new Caesars promo is a huge guarantee against loss, too.
