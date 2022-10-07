The Pittsburgh Penguins set their 23-man roster with 22 players on Monday. You already knew who the final spots belonged to, as the team kept P.O Joseph and sent Ty Smith to the AHL on Sunday. Dave Molinari wrote one of the season’s best columns (and funniest) about the Penguins dealing with an “age” old issue. Also in the Daily, the Ian Cole investigation is moving forward, Matt Murray will get the Opening Night start for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas signed the Haguer bomb, and Wayne Simmonds roasted Toronto columnist Steve Simmons for his comments about the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

