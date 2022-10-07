ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Local attorney helps Dearborn police negotiate with active shooter

By Simon Shaykhet
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157gQc_0iQQEZ8A00

When Gabi Silver’s phone rang Thursday, she had no idea she’d be spending more than four hours helping negotiate with a barricaded gunman at a Dearborn hotel.

“At some point are you thinking I can’t believe this is happening? Repeatedly I thought it,” said Gabi Silver, attorney who negotiated with shooter.

In the midst of the tense stand-off with a barricaded gunman, Dearborn police say, the man shot and killed a clerk at the Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue on Thursday.

Gabi Silver says she suddenly found herself being called upon to help.

She says she was familiar with a relative of the shooter which is why the gunman asked police to include her in negotiation by phone.

“I had told him in the beginning, I would stay on the phone with him until he walked out. I would just stay with him,” said Silver.

“He was upset and in lot of emotional distress. That’s what I felt.”

Silver, a defense attorney with 38 years of experience, says she was taking her dog to the vet, but quickly focused on building a rapport with the man by phone.

She assured him he and his family would not be harmed if he gave up without more violence.

She would also take the pressure off with some casual conversation during the times when he became distressed with the situation.

“He just wanted reassurance that he would be able to come out and not be shot,” Silver said.

7 Action News' Simon Shaykhet asked Silver if she felt the situation would end without violence?

"I don’t think I knew that or was sure of that until he was out,” Silver admitted.

According to an FBI report, active shooter incidents in the U.S. rose from 40 in 2020 to 61 in 2021, with deaths rising from 38 to 103.

A study by Wake Forest University shows 85-90% of hostage situations are typically resolved peacefully once rapport is established.

Silver tells us this is the first time she’s been called upon in this way. She gives a ton of credit to Dearborn Police for ending this standoff peacefully.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Active Shooter#Negotiation#Defense Attorney#Fbi#Violent Crime#The Hampton Inn
The Ann Arbor News

Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say

DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit

DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
DETROIT, MI
Bossip

White Detroit cop tells Black woman he’s Blacker than her

We’ve covered a lot of cops saying a lot of wild s**t over the years but this is a new one, a new low even. The Black Information Network hipped us to this story in the AP about a white cop in Detroit who came out of his face so crazy while trying to “help” a Black woman. 59-year-old Tracy Douglas was physically assaulted by a woman and her boyfriend after accidentally dinging their car door while opening her own.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit

Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy