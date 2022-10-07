Read full article on original website
Russia retaliates against Ukraine; 'Smile' repeats; Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Russia has unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the strikes on Ukraine on Monday came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack on a bridge to Crimea.
Intel to cut thousands of Jobs as PC demand slows: report
Intel may cut a large amount of jobs this month as the semiconductor manufacturer deals with PC demand slowdown. The company's third-quarter earnings report is due out this month.
