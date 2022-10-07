Read full article on original website
PWMania
Bray Wyatt and JoJo React to WWE Return at Extreme Rules
After being away from the company for more than a year, Bray Wyatt made his comeback to WWE at Extreme Rules. The following are reactions from Wyatt’s return from Wyatt and his fiancé Jojo:. Alex Bliss also reacted to Wyatt’s return to the company. Click here to check...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Returning To WWE Soon
The last few months have been exciting for WWE fans as several former stars have returned to the company. For weeks fans tried to piece together the clues that WWE dropped for the White Rabbit storyline, and on Saturday night at Extreme Rules the White Rabbit was revealed to be none other than Bray Wyatt.
wrestlingrumors.net
Four Wrestling Stars Are Once Again Free Agents (CONTAINS SPOILERS)
Fare thee well. One of the most interesting things in wrestling is when a wrestler leaves a promotion. It opens up several doors as fans are left wondering who is going where and what they might do when they get to their next destination. That is one of the most exciting things in wrestling and now there will be some new free agents on the market all at once.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return
WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Claps Back At Fan For Asking If She’s Black
Kayla Braxton is famous for her numerous onscreen and backstage roles she plays on WWE programming. Kayla Braxton has evolved over the years to become one of the most prominent personalities in the company. That doesn’t mean that the host of The Bump isn’t afraid to speak her mind when...
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Star Makes Surprise Cameo At WWE Extreme Rules
Cameos are fun. With so many talented stars in NXT, it becomes a question of when someone else will be moving up to the main roster. Those promotions are important moments for both the stars and WWE themselves as we see who is next up on the company’s radar. We might have seen the start of a main roster promotion this weekend at a major WWE event.
PWMania
WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan
At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.
PWMania
Karrion Kross Calls Roman Reigns the Modern Day Bruno Sammartino
WWE Undisputed Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Karrion Kross. After attacking Drew McIntyre, Kross had a stare-down with Reigns when he returned to the WWE a few months ago. Reigns has been the Universal Champion since August 2020 and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since WrestleMania 38.
wrestlingrumors.net
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
PWMania
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Featured a Tribute to Brodie Lee
Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules was a special night for Bray Wyatt as it marked his return to the company. He was also able to do a tribute to his good friend Jon Huber, who went by the name of Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE. White...
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
