Boston, MA

PWMania

Bray Wyatt and JoJo React to WWE Return at Extreme Rules

After being away from the company for more than a year, Bray Wyatt made his comeback to WWE at Extreme Rules. The following are reactions from Wyatt’s return from Wyatt and his fiancé Jojo:. Alex Bliss also reacted to Wyatt’s return to the company. Click here to check...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
WWE
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
The Spun

Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
BRONX, NY
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Returning To WWE Soon

The last few months have been exciting for WWE fans as several former stars have returned to the company. For weeks fans tried to piece together the clues that WWE dropped for the White Rabbit storyline, and on Saturday night at Extreme Rules the White Rabbit was revealed to be none other than Bray Wyatt.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Four Wrestling Stars Are Once Again Free Agents (CONTAINS SPOILERS)

Fare thee well. One of the most interesting things in wrestling is when a wrestler leaves a promotion. It opens up several doors as fans are left wondering who is going where and what they might do when they get to their next destination. That is one of the most exciting things in wrestling and now there will be some new free agents on the market all at once.
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return

WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
WWE
Person
The Undertaker
Person
Vince Mcmahon
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Stephen A. Smith News

Stephen A. Smith answered a rather personal question during a podcast appearance with Jake Paul and his girlfriend, social media personality Julia Rose. The question was bedroom related and Smith did not hesitate to respond. Unfortunately, while the clip went viral on social media, it's come into play in real...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return

Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Kayla Braxton Claps Back At Fan For Asking If She’s Black

Kayla Braxton is famous for her numerous onscreen and backstage roles she plays on WWE programming. Kayla Braxton has evolved over the years to become one of the most prominent personalities in the company. That doesn’t mean that the host of The Bump isn’t afraid to speak her mind when...
WWE
#Undertaker#Deadman#Combat#Peacock#The Wwe Hall Of Fame
wrestlingrumors.net

NXT Star Makes Surprise Cameo At WWE Extreme Rules

Cameos are fun. With so many talented stars in NXT, it becomes a question of when someone else will be moving up to the main roster. Those promotions are important moments for both the stars and WWE themselves as we see who is next up on the company’s radar. We might have seen the start of a main roster promotion this weekend at a major WWE event.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan

At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.
WWE
PWMania

Karrion Kross Calls Roman Reigns the Modern Day Bruno Sammartino

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Karrion Kross. After attacking Drew McIntyre, Kross had a stare-down with Reigns when he returned to the WWE a few months ago. Reigns has been the Universal Champion since August 2020 and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since WrestleMania 38.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw

He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Featured a Tribute to Brodie Lee

Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules was a special night for Bray Wyatt as it marked his return to the company. He was also able to do a tribute to his good friend Jon Huber, who went by the name of Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE. White...
WWE
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Workout Photos

Danica Patrick might be retired from racing, but that's not stopping the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver from staying in elite shape. This weekend, the former racing star showed off her elite fitness, posting workout photos from a 5K she completed with her loved ones. "Happy birthday Erin!!!!!!!!! Remember a...
MOTORSPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return

Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
WWE

