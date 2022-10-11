Read full article on original website
2022 10/12 – Charlotte A. Baity
Charlotte A. Baity, 58, of Salem, Illinois passed away on October 8, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital, with family at her side. Arrangements are pending at the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home, Salem, Illinois (618) 548-1234, entrusted with the family’s care.
2022 10/13 – Linda Darlene Jones
Linda Darlene Jones, 77, of Centralia, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born June 19, 1945, in Centralia, the daughter of Harold LeRoy Smith and Maude Ellen (Roper) Smith. She married Virgil Jones on September 1, 1963, at the Demaree Methodist Church in Centralia and he survives her.
2022 10/10 – Howard Keith Green, Sr.
Howard Keith Green Sr., age 95, of Altamont, formerly of St. Peter, Illinois passed away at 7:00 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in St. Peter, Illinois with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Reverend Marcus Manley will be officiating. Burial will be at Sandy Branch Cemetery in Alma. Memorials may go to the Sandy Branch Cemetery, Lutheran Care Center, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
World Coon Hunt begins in Salem Monday; youth champion named over weekend
The World Coon Hunt gets underway in Salem Monday evening with over 1,200 dogs and their handlers expected to compete for the title and a first place prize of over $30,000. Roger Dale Carnegie who heads the sponsoring Professional Kennel Club says there have been some changes this year. “We...
Salem announces Leaf Vacuum will begin Monday, October 24th
The City of Salem will begin its fall leaf vacuum program on Monday, October 24th. The collection will run on the same schedule as the trash collection. Residents are reminded to only place piles of leaves up on the curb. Please make sure there isn’t any other debris mixed in the leaves and that the piles are not in the ditches or roadways.
2022 10/13 – Ferrell Foster Payne
Ferrell Foster Payne, 82, of Opdyke, Illinois, passed away at 2:18 am October 9, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born April 21, 1940, in Jefferson County, Illinois to the late Ferrell Glenn and Nellie Alice (Overby) Payne. Ferrell married Linda (Knox) Piercy on April 13, 2013, in Woodlawn, Illinois.
The 2022 Sentinel Power Tour comes to Salem to display the latest in firefighting technology
More than a dozen fire trucks were brought to the Pennington Chevrolet Parking Lot on West Main Street in Salem Monday for the 2022 Sentinel Power Tour. The display gave fire departments around the region to see what is new in technology not only in fire trucks but emergency equipment.
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Motorcyclist taken to St. Louis Hospital following weekend crash in Salem
A 31-year-old man who told Salem Police he was homeless has been airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital in the aftermath of a Saturday night motorcycle crash. Salem Police say 31-year-old Stephen Bryant left the 1500 block of Hawthorn Road and struck a tree. Responding officers saw the cycle on its side next to the tree.
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 11th, 2022
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged meth delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charie Brewer of Sanders Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 36-year-old Chaise Deadmond of South Sycamore Street in Centralia for domestic battery. Three others were arrested...
Four indicted on gun charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
Police Beat for Monday, October 10th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 28-year-old Salem man on Sunday for violation of bail bond. Ethan Futhey of East McMackin allegedly went to a home where he is not allowed by court order. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Sides of West...
Two drivers injured in head on crash on US 50 in Odin
Both drivers were injured in a head-on crash on US 50 in Odin Sunday night. Preliminary information from State Police indicates a car driven by 18-year-old Laci Lashbrook of Centralia was traveling east on US 50 approaching Odin when she crossed the centerline negotiating a curve and struck a Jeep driven by 29-year-old Rayann Mandrell of Centralia head-on in the westbound lane.
Mann Competes At IHSA Girls State, Centralia’s Domethong 4th Overall
Mt Carmel won the 1a girl’s team state title shooting 600 with Boylan Catholic 2nd with a 635 and Saint Viator 3rd shooting 675. Columbia was 8th as a team. Madelyn Young of Mt Carmel was state champ shooting 69/68 for a total of 137. Centralia’s Chanany Domethong was 4th shooting 75/72 for a 147. Salem’s Makinzie Mann shot a 101 on Friday and didn’t make the Saturday cut.
Salem Soccer Has Busy Weekend
Salem Soccer started out the weekend with 1st/2nd grade team traveling to Germantown. They pulled out an 8-1 victory. Jonah Findley scored a hat trick. Ethan Petrillo and Gavin Purcell each scored twice. Saide Holzhausen scored one goal. Petrillo, Purcell, Findley, and Libby Gozia did great in net. Hadley Michel had a solid game in the mid field.
Expanded Celebrate Centralia draws large crowd
Celebrate Centralia celebrated its 10th year with a larger venue and a big crowd Saturday night. Centralia Mayor Bryan Kuder was pleased with what he saw. “This used to be for 10 years in a one block span. We moved it across Poplar Street to the west. It is now a three block event. Upwards into the mid-60s as far as the number of vendors that we got. Food and craft vendors, wineries, there is a lot of people out here right now and it is an absolute great event.”
Police Beat for Sunday, October 9th, 2022
A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Wamac Police on Saturday on an outstanding traffic warrant. Jeremy Watson of Copple Road was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a blue...
SC Wins Herrin Tournament, Breese Central Champs At Highland – Prep Volleyball
The SC Lady Cougars won the Herrin Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. They went undefeated on the day with wins over New Athens (25-10, 25-10), Harrisburg (25-13, 25-14), Herrin (25-17, 25-19), and Crab Orchard (25-9, 25-21) all in straight sets. Sierra Arnold and Brooke Cowger were named to the All Tournament team as SC improved to 22-5 on the year and will play in the NTC Tournament this week.
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital to Host KidneyMobile and Wellness Fair Tuesday, October 25th
The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois is teaming up with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital to provide a free kidney and health screening on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, for all community members. St. Mary’s Hospital will also be hosting a wellness fair the same afternoon. Both events will be held at St. Mary’s Hospital Gymnasium located at 500 North Pleasant Avenue in Centralia.
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
