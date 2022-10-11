Celebrate Centralia celebrated its 10th year with a larger venue and a big crowd Saturday night. Centralia Mayor Bryan Kuder was pleased with what he saw. “This used to be for 10 years in a one block span. We moved it across Poplar Street to the west. It is now a three block event. Upwards into the mid-60s as far as the number of vendors that we got. Food and craft vendors, wineries, there is a lot of people out here right now and it is an absolute great event.”

