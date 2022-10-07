Read full article on original website
Highlights: Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20
Two yards were all that separated Texas A&M from a second-consecutive victory over the Crimson Tide on Saturday night. TexAgs presents a video recap of the Maroon & White's 24-20 loss to Alabama in another epic showdown between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban. Videography by Casey Atnip. Edited by Aiden...
Texas A&M takes top-ranked Tide to the wire in T-Town thriller, 24-20
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When Evan Stewart could not get his hands on a final pass, another stunning upset of Alabama slipped through the Aggies’ fingers. In reviewing Texas A&M’s 24-20 loss to the top-ranked Tide on Saturday night, Aggies can glean encouragement from coming within two yards — and perhaps unfortunate loss of time — from duplicating last year’s victory over Alabama.
Slide reaches five as Aggies fall to Mississippi State in four sets, 3-1
Texas A&M volleyball dropped its fifth match in a row, losing 3-1 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at Reed Arena. The Aggies started the match with high energy but were not able to maintain it throughout the four-set battle. The team tallied an impressive 71 digs, 65 kills and hit at a .258 clip throughout the match but struggled with self-inflicted errors.
TexAgs Post Game Wrap: No. 1 Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20
TexAgs' David Nuño and former Texas A&M football players Jordan Pugh, Brandon Leone and Chris Taylor reflect on a hard-fought contest between Texas A&M and No. 1 Alabama on Saturday evening as the Ags gave the Tide all they could handle. Higginbotham is your single source solution for all...
LIVE - TexAgs Post Game Wrap: No. 1 Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20
TexAgs' David Nuño and former Texas A&M football players Jordan Pugh, Brandon Leone and Chris Taylor reflect on all of the action between Texas A&M and Alabama on Saturday evening at Bryant-Denny Stadium in another LIVE edition of the Post Game Wrap, presented by Higginbotham Insurance. Higginbotham is your...
Photo Gallery: No. 1 Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20
