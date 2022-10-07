Texas A&M volleyball dropped its fifth match in a row, losing 3-1 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at Reed Arena. The Aggies started the match with high energy but were not able to maintain it throughout the four-set battle. The team tallied an impressive 71 digs, 65 kills and hit at a .258 clip throughout the match but struggled with self-inflicted errors.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO