Hawaii State

KITV.com

Hawaii DOT pilot program looks into recyclable plastic roads

EWA BEACH (KITV)- As a way to be more environmentally friendly, the Hawaii State Department of Transportation is now looking to use asphalt with a higher percentage of recycled plastic to help repair roads. Conservation continues to be a key here in the islands. The old mixture for asphalt was...
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

Improv Hawaii has classes and shows for everyone

If you like to make stuff up, want to have fun, or just want to gain confidence...Improv Hawaii has classes for everyone! And for those of you who just want to sit back and relax, they also have monthly improv shows. Kimee Balmilero (Actor/Founder, Improv Hawaii) shared, “Improv Hawaii is...
KITV.com

Connecticut man, 49, drowns at Kapalua Bay on Maui

KAPALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Connecticut man died from an apparent drowning at Kapalua Bay on Maui, Monday morning. Ocean Safety officers and Maui firefighters were responding to several emergency calls at Kapalua Bay and Napili Bay on Monday. Surf at the bays was between six and eight feet, Ocean Safety officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
