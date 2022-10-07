Read full article on original website
Hawaii DOT pilot program looks into recyclable plastic roads
EWA BEACH (KITV)- As a way to be more environmentally friendly, the Hawaii State Department of Transportation is now looking to use asphalt with a higher percentage of recycled plastic to help repair roads. Conservation continues to be a key here in the islands. The old mixture for asphalt was...
Aging Well: Healthcare exec Hilton Raethel knows value of balanced lifestyle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A prominent leader in Hawaii's medical field says stand up paddle boarding is a key element that keeps him Aging Well. Hilton Raethel of Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH) says he's learned a lot from his career in healthcare about the value of good health. Aging Well:...
Hawaii Homeland Security responds after cyber attack targets 15 Hawaii airport websites
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a cyber-attack targeted landing pages of 15 Hawaii airport websites, including Daniel K. Inouye Inouye Airport, the Hawaii Office of Homeland Security is supporting the response efforts of the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS). “The State of Hawai‘i, in cooperation with federal partners, routinely works...
Hawaii resident wins $46k on five-ace Pai Gow poker hand in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Hawaii residents continue to take home big bucks in Las Vegas. The latest winner, Catherine Y., won big on a lucky hand of Pai Gow at the California Hotel & Casino!. Catherine won $46,300 after pulling four aces and a joke – essentially a five-ace hand...
New Hawaii businesses showing off at the 2022 Food and New Product Show
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The COVID-19 pandemic was a horrible time, but there were some good things to come out of it. It gave people time to come up with new businesses. "We're sold out, sorry my brother," said Bada's BBQ's owner Blaise Napuunon to a customer.
Improv Hawaii has classes and shows for everyone
If you like to make stuff up, want to have fun, or just want to gain confidence...Improv Hawaii has classes for everyone! And for those of you who just want to sit back and relax, they also have monthly improv shows. Kimee Balmilero (Actor/Founder, Improv Hawaii) shared, “Improv Hawaii is...
Connecticut man, 49, drowns at Kapalua Bay on Maui
KAPALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Connecticut man died from an apparent drowning at Kapalua Bay on Maui, Monday morning. Ocean Safety officers and Maui firefighters were responding to several emergency calls at Kapalua Bay and Napili Bay on Monday. Surf at the bays was between six and eight feet, Ocean Safety officials said.
Hawaii Is Ranked Number One As The Most Vegan Friendly In The Nation!
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Islands are ranked Number One as the nost vegan friendly in the nation! The US Census Bureau, Yelp and Happy Cow data was used to create the map of the most number of vegan restaurants per capita which is almost 18 percent in Hawaii. Vegetarians and others...
Hawaii resident hits slot machine jackpot, wins more than $717k at Fremont in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- In the words of the great DJ Kahled, “Another one!” That is, another Hawaii resident hit a major jackpot in Las Vegas in the last week – with this lucky winner scoring more than $700,000 on a slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
