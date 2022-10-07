Read full article on original website
Teen girls' mental health: A warning to parents
ATLANTA — Editor's note: This story discusses death by suicide involving children. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 988. An Atlanta mental health activist started her own resource for struggling Black youth when...
Accidental lockdowns in multiple Cobb schools caused by ‘human error’
The district's crisis alert system gives every employee with a badge the ability to trigger a lockdown.
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Carroll County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Chris Clark, President of the Georgia Chamber
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce will host a Membership Luncheon on Wednesday, October 19, from 11:30 – 1:00 at City Station in Carrollton with guest speaker Chris Clark, President & CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon is sponsored by SFC Intermodal. Since mid-March, Clark has...
Atlanta Habitat for Humanity providing affordable housing for families
Since 1983, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity has served communities across the city through a comprehensive revitalization approach to affordable housing. Rolling out had the pleasure of speaking with Alan Ferguson, the CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity. How do you apply innovation to what you do? How is it part...
Pet of the Day: Meet Violet
Violet is a charming white and gray Siamese cat. She is described as being "uniquely affectionate." Violet is loving, but she knows what she wants and isn't afraid to let you know. This sassy cat is perfect for someone who is loving, but also picks up on her social cues and body language. If you are interested in taking Violet home, contact or visit the Humane Society of Cobb County.
‘Cosby Show’ Actor Joseph C. Phillips Tapped To Be A Professor At Clark Atlanta University
Joseph C. Phillips has joined the Clark Atlanta University faculty as a Theatre and Communications Studies professor. An official statement released by the university on Friday (Oct. 7) announced Phillips’ latest notable accomplishment and praised previous work within the Black community. “Joseph brings a wealth of awe-inspiring talent, meaningful...
Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line
On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
Family and 8 dogs survive Cherokee County house fire
ACWORTH, Ga. - A family and their pet dogs survived an explosive fire at their Cherokee home Tuesday morning. Around 3 a.m., the Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home on Kemp Drive. Firefighters found that two one-hundred-pound propane tanks were somehow involved in the fire.
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
Police searching for 2 teen girls they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The car was found wrecked Tuesday in Gwinnett...
IN DEPTH: Clayton County Prison
Off the railroad track, past the county dump, the private GEO prison, potter’s field, wrecked vehicles held by the sheriff’s department, and the police firing range, at the end of a rural dead-end road, the Clayton County Correctional Institution‘s foreboding fences await state prisoners. The Clayton Crescent...
Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died last week as 18-year-old from Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has released the name of the soldier who died at the installation last week. Fort officials said Private Danielle A. Shields, 18, of Decatur, Georgia was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
Arrest warrants out for five Georgia women over fight at youth football game
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville issued arrest warrants last week for five women in relation to a fight that happened at a youth football game earlier this month. According to the Hogansville Police Department, the incident happened on the evening of Oct. 3 at Hogansville Elementary School. The...
TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
Four-term Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill heads to trial Oct. 12, having been indicted on federal charges for allegedly viol...
50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. You are reading: Free things to do in atlanta for couples | 50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
‘Unfair, ableist:’ Tik Tok shows woman’s parking issues at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Tik Tok posted by a Cobb County woman is going viral after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the door to her handicap-accessible van was blocked by an illegally parked car. “I can’t even get out of the parking because my van...
UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
Georgia State law student instrumental in proving man’s innocence dies in crash
ATLANTA — Georgia State’s College of Law announced that one of its students died in a car crash last week. The college said third-year law student Alex Patafio died in the crash on Thursday. “Our deepest condolences go out to Alex’s family, friends and colleagues who are grieving...
