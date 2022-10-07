ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

11Alive

Teen girls' mental health: A warning to parents

ATLANTA — Editor's note: This story discusses death by suicide involving children. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 988. An Atlanta mental health activist started her own resource for struggling Black youth when...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living

The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DANVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day: Meet Violet

Violet is a charming white and gray Siamese cat. She is described as being "uniquely affectionate." Violet is loving, but she knows what she wants and isn't afraid to let you know. This sassy cat is perfect for someone who is loving, but also picks up on her social cues and body language. If you are interested in taking Violet home, contact or visit the Humane Society of Cobb County.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line

On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family and 8 dogs survive Cherokee County house fire

ACWORTH, Ga. - A family and their pet dogs survived an explosive fire at their Cherokee home Tuesday morning. Around 3 a.m., the Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home on Kemp Drive. Firefighters found that two one-hundred-pound propane tanks were somehow involved in the fire.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

IN DEPTH: Clayton County Prison

Off the railroad track, past the county dump, the private GEO prison, potter’s field, wrecked vehicles held by the sheriff’s department, and the police firing range, at the end of a rural dead-end road, the Clayton County Correctional Institution‘s foreboding fences await state prisoners. The Clayton Crescent...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
News19 WLTX

Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died last week as 18-year-old from Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has released the name of the soldier who died at the installation last week. Fort officials said Private Danielle A. Shields, 18, of Decatur, Georgia was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.
DECATUR, GA
cohaitungchi.com

50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)

Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. You are reading: Free things to do in atlanta for couples | 50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
ATLANTA, GA
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

