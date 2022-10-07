During Tuesday night's episode of "AEW Dark," Zack Clayton announced that he has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. "The landscape of AEW has changed indefinitely, and that's because I've officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling," Clayton said. "Let me tell you what that means for you. Number one, you're gonna respect me, and you're gonna worship the ground that I stand on, and number two, I'm gonna do whatever I wanna do around here, and I don't care who likes it or not. All of a sudden, everyone wants to play 'tough guy' around here. Everybody's a tough guy. So if everyone's so tough, then how about someone steps up and challenges 'The Reality?' But I'm not so sure that's gonna happen. So until then, how about I remind everybody of the newest and biggest new sign-on to AEW, 'The Reality' Zack Clayton."

