Draymond Green Apologizes After Slugging Jordan Poole

By Marc Griffin
 4 days ago
According to ESPN , Draymond Green has issued an apology for punching teammate Jordan Poole .

Warriors General Manager Bob Myers released a statement on Thursday (Oct. 5) regarding the apology, expressing that Green will be disciplined for his actions, but doesn’t feel he will miss any games over it.

“These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don’t condone it, but it happens,” Myers said. “Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. I was there in the room with the team, the coaches, the players, and we heard that. As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally.”

TMZ released the altercation video on Friday (Oct.7). The footage captures Draymond and Jordan mouthing off at each other during practice. Suddenly, Green presses the young Warrior with the point guard shoving him away. The brash Saginaw, MI athlete can then be seen retaliating, slugging Poole in the face.

Since the video has surfaced on social media, the Warrior’s players and coaches have given comments on the matter.

“Green didn’t practice today, won’t be here tomorrow. I expect him to return on Saturday and get back at it,” Golden State’s head coach Steve Kerr said. “As a coach, anytime there’s something that happens, we try to handle things internally.”

Coach Kerr then addressed the claim that Poole’s attitude changed at training camp amid talks of a contract extension .

“There was a report that I was made aware of last night that someone put out there that Jordan had an attitude at camp — nothing could be further from the truth. He’s been fantastic. So, disappointing to see misinformation out there, but I wanted to make sure I set the record straight on that.”

The Warriors’ star player, Steph Curry, also gave insight into the saga. He echoed Kerr’s comments regarding speculation around Poole’s attitude change

“The specific tweet put out yesterday,” Curry said. “About insinuating that JP’s attitude or something has changed since he’s been in this training camp or even whatever time they’re talking about. It’s absolute B.S.”

Neither Jordan nor Draymond have yet to offer a statement on the altercation.

