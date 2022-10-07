Read full article on original website
Eagles are undefeated, but hardly perfect at 5-0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donovan McNabb was all smiles in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room as he hit up Jalen Hurts for a big bro hug and a few encouraging words. The greatest quarterback in Eagles history and the one leading the top team in the NFL have something in common: Each led the Eagles to a 5-0 start.
Delving fully into Ron Rivera’s remarks on Washington’s rebuild and Carson Wentz
Delving fully into Rivera's quotes about his rebuild and Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After Week 5’s loss to Tennessee, Ron Rivera once again told reporters that his rebuild of Washington won’t happen “overnight” but will work “eventually.” It’s a talking point he’s deployed often since taking over the franchise in 2020, but with the club starting Rivera’s third year in charge at 1-4, it’s also a talking point that’s getting old.
Packers stagger back home after surprising loss to Giants
The offense can’t put together a complete performance. The defense isn’t living up to its preseason expectations. Green Bay’s output through the first five weeks of the season raises doubts about the Packers’ chances of winning a fourth straight NFC North title and seriously challenging for a Super Bowl berth.
Saints win begs questions about Hill, Dalton going forward
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they’ll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned?. And after two solid starts by Dalton, would the Saints...
Despite 1-4 start, Commanders remain confident entering ‘must-win’ game vs. Bears
ASHBURN, Va. — Jonathan Allen didn’t mince his words. “It’s definitely a must-win,” Allen said of the Washington Commanders’ upcoming Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears. “We’re 1-4. I don’t know too many teams that have started out 1-5 and still had a...
Jaguars take huge step back after showing signs of progress
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars may have flushed four weeks of progress in four quarters against rival Houston. Lackluster effort, boneheaded decisions, costly turnovers and dropped passes. It was the kind of performance everyone has grown accustomed to seeing from the Jaguars for the past decade or more.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — LAS VEGAS: RB Brittain Brown, LB Jayon Brown, TE Foster Moreau, DT Johnathan Hankins, DT Matthew Butler, DE Tashawn Bower. KANSAS CITY: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Mike Danna, DE Joshua Kaindoh, G Trey Smith.
Commanders Corner: One Titanic struggle
Washington’s 21-17 loss to Tennessee was the Commanders’ fourth straight and makes them one of five 1-4 teams at this point of the NFL season (Houston is 1-3-1). In a league where every team is engineered to finish between 10-7 and 7-10 (love the 17-game season), the Burgundy and Gold are already three games under .500 after five weeks. And this is not an isolated incident: they’ve started 2-3, 1-4 and 0-5 over the previous three seasons (one certainly misses the days when Jay Gruden churned out 3-2 starts from 2015-18).
Bills draw inspiration from Kobe-led Olympic ‘Redeem Team’
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sticking with his yearlong message of “Find A Way,” Bills coach Sean McDermott had his players view the recently released documentary chronicling the U.S. men’s basketball team’s journey to win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. The film’s...
Intentional or not, Ron Rivera’s ‘quarterback’ blunder makes an impact
Intentional or not, Ron Rivera’s 'quarterback' blunder makes an impact originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ron Rivera spoke the word “quarterback” and all of a sudden a room full of reporters typing on keyboards and shuffling about cell phones went silent. Did Rivera just completely bury...
Carson Wentz did his best to de-escalate what Ron Rivera started
Wentz did his best to de-escalate what Rivera started originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Carson Wentz unwittingly became part of a large NFL story on Monday, when Ron Rivera initially identified the quarterback position as the reason why the Commanders are lagging behind the rest of the division before he clumsily attempted to defend the team’s current signal-caller.
Column: Ron Rivera can save his job by continuing this trend with the Commanders
Carolina firing head coach Matt Rhule on Monday morning sparked the question I alluded to in this week’s NFL Recap: How much longer does Ron Rivera have to turn around the Washington Commanders?. Washington’s 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans was the typical “snatching defeat from the jaws of...
Today in Sports History: Man O War defeats Sir Barton
1920 — In the final race of his career, 3-year-old Man O War defeats 1919 Triple Crown winner Sir Barton in a match race, the Kenilworth Park Gold Cup. Sent off at odds of 1-20, Man o War wins by seven lengths for his 14th consecutive victory. 1940 —...
Capitals’ Carl Hagelin out indefinitely after surgery on chronic hip injury
ARLINGTON, Va. — Capitals forward Carl Hagelin underwent arthroscopic surgery Monday to address a lingering injury to his hip, the team announced. He’s out indefinitely as he heads into the final year of his contract with Washington. Hagelin, 34, joined the Capitals as a midseason addition during the...
