Losses deepen on Wall Street as traders fear strong jobs data will prevent Fed from slowing rate hikes; Dow falls 700

Keep dividend income flowing with real estate stocks. Persistently elevated inflation and sharply rising interest rates have investors concerned about 1970s-era stagflation returning in 2022. The last time stagflation was a problem, real estate was a top-performing sector in the market. Buying physical property can be difficult and expensive, but investors can easily put money in real estate by buying shares of real estate investment trusts, or REITs. There are many different types of REITs, and most of them pay sizable dividends and serve as reliable sources of income. Here are eight of the best real estate stocks to buy in 2022, according to CFRA analysts.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO