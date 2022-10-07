‘Gutted for Glasgow’ – Scotland responds to Liverpool’s Eurovision host win

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “gutted for Glasgow” after Liverpool was chosen to welcome next year’s Eurovision song contest.

The First Minister’s comments come as Scotland narrowly missed out on hosting the major international event next year to the north-west English city.

Glasgow and Liverpool had been whittled down to the final two potential host cities after beating off competition including Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle, with Liverpool being chosen on Friday night.

Ms Sturgeon, however, congratulated the winning city in a tweet, adding: “You’ll no doubt do Eurovision and Ukraine proud”.

The UK is hosting Eurovision next year on behalf of Ukraine, whose Kalush Orchestra won the event this year.

Kyiv would normally be welcoming the world to its stage in 2023, but this has been deemed not possible because of the Russian invasion.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack reacted to the news saying: “Congratulations to Liverpool on being named Eurovision 2023 host.

“It’s a brilliant city and world famous for its music.

“Glasgow presented a really strong bid, and I know people across Scotland will be disappointed not to be hosting the contest this time round.

“However, I have every faith that Liverpool will put on a fantastic show that the whole UK will get behind, honouring the people, culture and creativity of Ukraine.”

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken added: “Massive congratulations to Liverpool, a great city.

“Now gie it laldy for Ukraine.

“Am so proud of our Glasgow team who put together a brilliant bid to get to the final two.

“We’ll be cheering Liverpool on for a successful #Eurovision with the Ukrainian people at its heart.”

Scotland’s largest entertainment venue, OVO Hydro, tweeted: “We are disappointed that Glasgow has not been chosen as host city for #Eurovision 2023, but we know our friends and colleagues in Liverpool will do an incredible job.”

The venue wished Liverpool’s venue, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, luck, adding: “You know where we are if you need a little extra laldy!”

The official Eurovision Song Contest twitter page tweeted: “Liverpool will host #Eurovision 2023 on behalf of Ukraine … and it’s gonna be proper boss.”