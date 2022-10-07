ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to The Chainsmokers talk about navigating their highs and lows

By Monica Rivera
 4 days ago

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers have experienced incredible success as a production/DJ duo, but like any good success story, the pair has had several obstacles to overcome, make their success even sweeter.

LISTEN NOW : The Chainsmokers join Guy Raz on ‘The Great Creators’ podcast

The pair recently joined The Great Creators podcast with host Guy Raz to discuss exactly how everything started and how they’ve handled some of the hiccups, big and small, along the way.

“We’re really lucky in a lot of ways,” said Alex of the duo’s compatibility as a creative pair. “We’ve always been super aligned in our work ethic, in our visions and the things that are interesting to us and that’s just kind of luck. We don’t have to force each other to get into something.”

Their tight-knit connection has been just as important to their success as their talent throughout years as they’ve always relied on one another for motivation when things got tough.

“We have really motivated each other and there’s been so many mountains to climb and also a lot of really hard times where it felt like we were the only two really rooting for one another,” said Taggart.

“I think after a decade of that, you become really secure in what your role is in the partnership and we’ve both become extraordinarily better at listening to one another and also having more EQ and awareness of how the other person is probably feeling and thinking about being considerate.”

Another key motivator for the guys have been their true fans, who have shown loyalty through the many stages of the duo.

“We said… We want to go deeper, not wider and really build a community of Chainsmoker fans that will not only appreciate what we’re trying to do but also support us in whatever efforts we want to make in the future.”

Hear more about the guys’ journey to success, why they stopped making remixes, how they moved past a breakthrough hit that felt like an artistic failure, and more by tuning into the latest episode of The Great Creators podcast with Guy Raz.

