A Johnson City man is jailed after he allegedly choked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend while she was holding her two month old child. Jordan L. Pierce, according to Johnson City Police, entered the victim’s home without permission and choked her around the neck with his hands, then struck her head against a door. The victim attempted to call 911 and Pierce then knocked the phone from her hand. Pierce was later located in the basement of his home. Jordan L. Pierce is held in lieu of a 70 thousand dollar bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO