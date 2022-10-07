ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Comments / 1

Related
wcyb.com

Police searching for woman charged in Johnson County stabbing

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are searching for a woman who has been charged following a Tuesday morning stabbing in Johnson County. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. The man at the scene told police that he had an argument with a woman. The man said the woman became irate and stabbed him in his arm with a pocket knife.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police say they arrived at the 180 block of Jimbo Lane in Johnson County at 6:46 a.m., and a man told officers […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

Authorities searching for Mountain City woman charged in stabbing

Johnson County deputies are searching for a woman that has been charged after a Tuesday morning stabbing. In. release on October 11, 2022, authorities say that at approximately 6:46 am, officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 186 Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man that reported he had an argument with a female who became irate and stabbed him with a pocket knife in his left arm.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
cbs19news

Prison sentence in crystal meth distribution case

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman who recently moved to Virginia has been sentenced to prison on drug distribution charges. According to a release, 42-year-old Sally Mae Carr, formerly of Pomona, California, was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. She pleaded guilty in June to one...
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abingdon, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Abingdon, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man Arrested For Allegedly Choking, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

A Johnson City man is jailed after he allegedly choked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend while she was holding her two month old child. Jordan L. Pierce, according to Johnson City Police, entered the victim’s home without permission and choked her around the neck with his hands, then struck her head against a door. The victim attempted to call 911 and Pierce then knocked the phone from her hand. Pierce was later located in the basement of his home. Jordan L. Pierce is held in lieu of a 70 thousand dollar bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Report: Man arrested after making $437 in fraudulent purchases

A Johnson City man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly took a debit card from Kroger and spent nearly $500 in fraudulent purchases. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Charles Wyatt, 26, took the card from the Sunset Drive Kroger. The next day, Wyatt reportedly went to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Carter County man charged with statutory rape, police say

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Carter County man, who is a previously convicted sex offender has been charged with statutory rape, according to police. According to authorities, deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment in the Milligan community at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after officers with the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole requested assistance. Probation and parole officers spoke with a lieutenant of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. They explained they were there conducting a home check on Marquise Cole, due to him being a convicted sex offender, when they located a 15-year-old juvenile hiding inside his bedroom closet.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fentanyl#The Washington County#Va Sheriff S Office#Wcso
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Southwest Virginia woman gets seven-plus years on drug distribution charges

A Southwest Virginia woman was sentenced Tuesday to 87 months in federal prison on drug distribution charges. Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, and formerly of Pomona, Calf., pleaded guilty in June to one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
MEADOWVIEW, VA
wcyb.com

Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man Dies Following Head On Crash

A Johnson City man has died from injuries he received in a head on crash that occurred Friday. Joseph Webb died at Johnson City Medical Center after he was hit head on by a 2004 Saturn Vue, driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City. Gross was traveling west on E. Main Street and crossed the double yellow line into the westbound lane and struck Webb who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. Gross received life threatening injuries and is listed as stable but in critical condition. The investigation is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Traffic Reconstruction Team.
supertalk929.com

Police find drug sale ledger in Johnson City woman’s vehicle

A Johnson City woman was arrested on Wednesday for the manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance after she was reportedly found unconscious in a car. According to a report from Johnson City Police, deputies responded to the Roadrunner Market on Twin Oaks Drive at around noon. Officers found the...
WJHL

Man dead as three overdose at Johnson City home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people overdosed at a Johnson City home and one of them, a 49-year-old man, died early Friday according to a police report. An officer from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a call at 2:44 a.m. from a home on Franklin Street, which is near the Tree […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy