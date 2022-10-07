Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Police searching for woman charged in Johnson County stabbing
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are searching for a woman who has been charged following a Tuesday morning stabbing in Johnson County. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. The man at the scene told police that he had an argument with a woman. The man said the woman became irate and stabbed him in his arm with a pocket knife.
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police say they arrived at the 180 block of Jimbo Lane in Johnson County at 6:46 a.m., and a man told officers […]
The Tomahawk
Authorities searching for Mountain City woman charged in stabbing
Johnson County deputies are searching for a woman that has been charged after a Tuesday morning stabbing. In. release on October 11, 2022, authorities say that at approximately 6:46 am, officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 186 Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man that reported he had an argument with a female who became irate and stabbed him with a pocket knife in his left arm.
cbs19news
Prison sentence in crystal meth distribution case
ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman who recently moved to Virginia has been sentenced to prison on drug distribution charges. According to a release, 42-year-old Sally Mae Carr, formerly of Pomona, California, was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. She pleaded guilty in June to one...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Arrested For Allegedly Choking, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
A Johnson City man is jailed after he allegedly choked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend while she was holding her two month old child. Jordan L. Pierce, according to Johnson City Police, entered the victim’s home without permission and choked her around the neck with his hands, then struck her head against a door. The victim attempted to call 911 and Pierce then knocked the phone from her hand. Pierce was later located in the basement of his home. Jordan L. Pierce is held in lieu of a 70 thousand dollar bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
993thex.com
Report: Man arrested after making $437 in fraudulent purchases
A Johnson City man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly took a debit card from Kroger and spent nearly $500 in fraudulent purchases. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Charles Wyatt, 26, took the card from the Sunset Drive Kroger. The next day, Wyatt reportedly went to...
Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
wcyb.com
Carter County man charged with statutory rape, police say
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Carter County man, who is a previously convicted sex offender has been charged with statutory rape, according to police. According to authorities, deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment in the Milligan community at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after officers with the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole requested assistance. Probation and parole officers spoke with a lieutenant of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. They explained they were there conducting a home check on Marquise Cole, due to him being a convicted sex offender, when they located a 15-year-old juvenile hiding inside his bedroom closet.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
Augusta Free Press
Southwest Virginia woman gets seven-plus years on drug distribution charges
A Southwest Virginia woman was sentenced Tuesday to 87 months in federal prison on drug distribution charges. Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, and formerly of Pomona, Calf., pleaded guilty in June to one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
Truck crashes into Little Caesars & injures worker, Erwin police chief says
First responders transported a Little Caesars employee to the hospital Tuesday after a truck hit the store and injured the worker, Erwin police say.
wcyb.com
Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
Teens charged in pastor’s murder could be transferred to adult court in Nov.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two 15-year-old boys charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams will learn later this month whether they will be tried as adults Monday morning, the teenagers faced a hearing in Juvenile Court. The hearing was reset for Oct. 24, at which time the judge said it will be decided whether […]
Elizabethton Police: Truck seriously injures pedestrian on Broad Street
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian-involved accident on Monday seriously injured a man who police say ran in front of the path of a 2011 Ford F-150. Authorities responded to the 300 block of Broad Street in Elizabethton at 8:44 p.m. to find a 21-year-old man lying in the roadway with what appeared to be […]
wcyb.com
Meadowview woman trafficked drugs from California to parts of Southwest Virginia, DOJ says
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A former California woman who recently moved to Southwest Virginia was sentenced Tuesday in Abingdon to 87 months in prison on drug distribution charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Dies Following Head On Crash
A Johnson City man has died from injuries he received in a head on crash that occurred Friday. Joseph Webb died at Johnson City Medical Center after he was hit head on by a 2004 Saturn Vue, driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City. Gross was traveling west on E. Main Street and crossed the double yellow line into the westbound lane and struck Webb who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. Gross received life threatening injuries and is listed as stable but in critical condition. The investigation is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Traffic Reconstruction Team.
Johnson City Press
DA alleges rape victim suffered mistreatment at Johnson City Medical Center
First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney said in a letter to Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine on Tuesday that the hospital system’s treatment of a rape victim last month was “unacceptable,” writing “our victims and your patients deserve better than this.”. Finney detailed...
supertalk929.com
Police find drug sale ledger in Johnson City woman’s vehicle
A Johnson City woman was arrested on Wednesday for the manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance after she was reportedly found unconscious in a car. According to a report from Johnson City Police, deputies responded to the Roadrunner Market on Twin Oaks Drive at around noon. Officers found the...
Man dead as three overdose at Johnson City home
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people overdosed at a Johnson City home and one of them, a 49-year-old man, died early Friday according to a police report. An officer from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a call at 2:44 a.m. from a home on Franklin Street, which is near the Tree […]
supertalk929.com
NEW: District Attorney calls out Ballad Health CEO, JCMC staff for “unacceptable” treatment of rape victim
First Judicial District Attorney General Steven Finney has called out personnel at Ballad Health and the health system’s CEO Alan Levine to protest the treatment of a rape victim last month at Johnson City Medical Center. The victim was carjacked at an ATM and then sexually assaulted at an...
