WAAY 31 took to the community Monday with a very special classroom visit at Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary School. WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spoke to more than 85 first graders about weather analysis tools such as anemometers and radars. She even taught them about how animals and objects in nature give us special clues to know when a storm is on the way.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO