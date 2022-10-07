ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 officers who shot at Jayland Walker return to duty

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The eight police officers who fired dozens of rounds at Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, following a car and foot chase have returned to duty. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said the officers were back at work Monday to alleviate a staffing shortage he described as a “crisis” to WEWS-TV on Tuesday. The officers had been on paid administrative leave following the June 27 fatal shooting.
Industrial Museum a passion project for Mansfield native

MANSFIELD, Ohio - The North Central Ohio Industrial Museum is a special place for its president and curator, Jerry Miller. “I've been working on this museum for eight years," said Miller. "And it feels really good when people come in and see this amazing history and the way the stories are told.”
Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland Mayor provide update on global headquarters facility in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams CEO and Cleveland Mayor, Justin Bibb provided update on the new headquarters site in Cleveland on Monday. The Sherwin Williams CEO, John G. Morikis, provided an update on construction and also announcing a commitment known as ‘Building Our Future. This all coming less than a year after the new global headquarters facility broke ground in the heart of Downtown Cleveland.
Community refrigerator provides free food to people in need

This particular grant that she's reviewing is for a new project that her organization, the Lorain Public Library System and Lorain County Public Health all partnered on called the "freedge." “A freedge is a free refrigerator, open to the community,” Snipes-Martin said. It’s at the South Lorain Branch Library,...
