8 officers who shot at Jayland Walker return to duty
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The eight police officers who fired dozens of rounds at Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, following a car and foot chase have returned to duty. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said the officers were back at work Monday to alleviate a staffing shortage he described as a “crisis” to WEWS-TV on Tuesday. The officers had been on paid administrative leave following the June 27 fatal shooting.
Protesters march through downtown Akron to demand justice, police accountability
AKRON, Ohio — About 200 protesters gathered at Grace Park near downtown Akron mid-day Monday to march through the city, to demand police accountability for the killing of Jayland Walker. The “March with Akron: Justice for Jayland Walker and Our Community” rally organized by NAACP Akron and the Freedom...
JoAnna House II founder helps break ground on apartments for homeless people
AKRON, Ohio — As Lasalle Harrism drives through her old neighborhood, she pointed out memories from her time living there. Now, she's working to give back to the neighborhood as the founder of JoAnna House II, a housing program that helps women in crisis. “I used to live there...
Cuyahoga Co. Animal Shelter looks to find lots of forever homes during 'Adoptober'
CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is taking part in "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month" by reducing their adoption fees to $30-$50 as part of a month-long promotion called “Adoptober.”. Mindy Naticchioni, the Shelter Administrator, said the purpose of the promotion is to help dogs find a home.
Industrial Museum a passion project for Mansfield native
MANSFIELD, Ohio - The North Central Ohio Industrial Museum is a special place for its president and curator, Jerry Miller. “I've been working on this museum for eight years," said Miller. "And it feels really good when people come in and see this amazing history and the way the stories are told.”
Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland Mayor provide update on global headquarters facility in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams CEO and Cleveland Mayor, Justin Bibb provided update on the new headquarters site in Cleveland on Monday. The Sherwin Williams CEO, John G. Morikis, provided an update on construction and also announcing a commitment known as ‘Building Our Future. This all coming less than a year after the new global headquarters facility broke ground in the heart of Downtown Cleveland.
Community refrigerator provides free food to people in need
This particular grant that she's reviewing is for a new project that her organization, the Lorain Public Library System and Lorain County Public Health all partnered on called the "freedge." “A freedge is a free refrigerator, open to the community,” Snipes-Martin said. It’s at the South Lorain Branch Library,...
