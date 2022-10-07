ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
healthpodcastnetwork.com

HIT with Grace: Anna Dover Tackles the Alert Fatigue Epidemic

HIT with Grace: Anna Dover Tackles the Alert Fatigue Epidemic. On this episode of HIT Like a Girl, Grace Vinton talks with Anna Dover, PharmD, director of Product Management at FDB (First Databank), about her prescription for combatting the epidemic of alert fatigue that contributes to the industrywide problem of clinician stress and burnout. Dr. Dover tells us how to flip the script on medication decision support to eliminate the noise, increase patient centricity and improve safety.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

The Fear of Public Speaking is Fueled by Internal Projections: Tyler Foley

The Fear of Public Speaking is Fueled by Internal Projections: Tyler Foley. Tyler Foley is an author, a keynote speaker, speaker trainer and an international business advisor who helps his clients share their message with confidence! Having been in theater at the young age of six, and moving into film and television in his late teens, he’s been speaking publicly for a long time. He points out that we all have to some degree but perhaps not on a stage or in a production. He’s not wrong!
TVLine

La Brea Recap: Three's Company — Plus, Who Is Keeping a Secret?

This week on NBC’s La Brea, happy (sometimes-awkward) reunions were in good supply, all as someone in the clearing was revealed to be keeping a very big, tall, shiny, glass-and-steel secret. Watching the promo at the end of last week’s episode, I was a bit shocked to see 1) that Gavin would reunite with Eve so quickly, and 2) NBC go ahead and spoil that big moment. Surely someone else out there thought there’d be at least a week or two or near misses and such, as Gavin, Eve and Levi were held prisoner by the Exiles. But nope, Gavin was barely...
BGR.com

A Warrior Nun 2 sneak peek from Netflix

Warrior Nun was one of the most-watched Netflix releases in the days immediately following its debut on the streamer way back in 2020, so in hindsight, it’s probably no surprise that Netflix re-upped the fantasy series that’s loosely based on the comic books by Ben Dunn for another season.
