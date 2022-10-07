ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIT with Grace: Anna Dover Tackles the Alert Fatigue Epidemic

HIT with Grace: Anna Dover Tackles the Alert Fatigue Epidemic. On this episode of HIT Like a Girl, Grace Vinton talks with Anna Dover, PharmD, director of Product Management at FDB (First Databank), about her prescription for combatting the epidemic of alert fatigue that contributes to the industrywide problem of clinician stress and burnout. Dr. Dover tells us how to flip the script on medication decision support to eliminate the noise, increase patient centricity and improve safety.
MM:Shaking Healthcare Marketing Up with Maddie Coffin, Senior Marketing Manager at HLTH

MM:Shaking Healthcare Marketing Up with Maddie Coffin, Senior Marketing Manager at HLTH. In this episode of Marketing Mondays, we welcome Maddie Coffin, Senior Marketing Manager at HLTH. Working in HLTH, Maddie has seen many healthcare and wellness companies surge and has witnessed how they tackle their marketing strategies. She discusses tips for effective and creative marketing in the healthcare industry, delivering a clear message, and building trust with your audience. She is excited about HLTH 2022 and gives listeners a sneak peek at the innovative ideas it will be implemented in this year’s event and lets them know how they can attend as well!
Advancing Human Imaging with a Smartphone with Vlado Bosanac

— This episode’s Community Champion Sponsor is Salesforce. Salesforce believes the future of health is connected, do you? Learn more at www.salesforce.com/businessofhealth. Hear from Kevin Riley, Salesforce’s Chief Customer Officer, on this podcast: CLICK HERE. — Episode Overview:. Recognizing the smartphone as one of the most significant pieces of...
Modern Digital Infrastructure: What do ISVs and Partners Bring to the Healthcare Ecosystem?

Modern Digital Infrastructure: What do ISVs and Partners Bring to the Healthcare Ecosystem?. Today we are talking about ISVs and Partners bringing all of the ecosystem together. What do partners bring to the healthcare ecosystem? What tools and knowledge can they impart on healthcare CIOs? How do they touch the areas that the healthcare system doesn’t see? How does VMware approach enabling the modernization of this stack? One of the key components of growth is to start engaging other external resources to validate the impact of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in your business to provide real world experience.
How I Went from Fear and Burnout to CEO of 2 Companies with Dr. LaToya Luces-Sampson

How I Went from Fear and Burnout to CEO of 2 Companies with Dr. LaToya Luces-Sampson. Tune in this week to discover why Dr. LaToya Luces-Sampson thinks of joining the EntreMD Business School as the best decision she’s ever made. She’s walking us through all of the things she struggled with in the early days of her entrepreneurial journey, why she knew she needed a change, and how she’s worked towards being comfortable with everything that comes with starting multiple businesses.
Finding Your Quiet Space

We’re constantly assaulted by “noise” all around us: crowds, vehicles, social media. As quiet spaces around us dwindle, what is it doing to our minds and bodies? Why do we need silence for our health? Acoustic ecologist Gordon Hempton takes Dr. Sanjay Gupta on a tour to one of the quietest spots in the United States. Plus, quiet activist Vikram Chauhan gives listeners tips on finding quiet even in the noisiest cities.
The Fear of Public Speaking is Fueled by Internal Projections: Tyler Foley

The Fear of Public Speaking is Fueled by Internal Projections: Tyler Foley. Tyler Foley is an author, a keynote speaker, speaker trainer and an international business advisor who helps his clients share their message with confidence! Having been in theater at the young age of six, and moving into film and television in his late teens, he’s been speaking publicly for a long time. He points out that we all have to some degree but perhaps not on a stage or in a production. He’s not wrong!
KevinMD on the Stay Off My Operating Table podcast

KevinMD on the Stay Off My Operating Table podcast. In this special episode, KevinMD is on the other side of the microphone as he’s interviewed by cardiothoracic surgeon Philip Ovadia and patient advocate Jack Heald, originally aired on the Stay Off My Operating Table podcast. He shares his perspective on the social media-health care intersection, the physician-patient relationship, entrepreneurship in medicine, clinician burnout, and the dynamic nature of health care expertise.
Story Vs Fact – Nursing Your Mind

Considering the overwhelming nature of our career as nurses, it’s normal to have a mind full of competing stories and thoughts, sometimes, its really hard to see what is story and what is fact! If you are feeling like your brain has you running round in circles, good news your human! It just so happens that our primitive brains are wired to entertain these thoughts without them being factual truth!
From Paperboy to Rare Disease Advocate

On the show today, Matthew is joined live in-studio by Larry Reines, a young adult rare disease advocate and Founding Member of the Aaron Myer Consulting Group. From humble beginnings as a 12-year-old paperboy learning the ropes of supply chain, customer service, and accounting, his life took a nasty turn when he was diagnosed with an extremely rare condition known as Progressive Myeloproliferative Disorder. 27 years later, he’s still here and is thriving as USA Swimming certified coach, and master of his own domain as a business leader, philanthropist and patient advocate for young adults and the rare disease community.
A pediatrician reflects after a difficult conversation

A pediatrician reflects after a difficult conversation. “There is silence, then the words from the family flow forth. Angry, accusatory, confused, dismissive, worried, ugly, personal. The words cut deeply, and when I pick up the next chart, I feel as though I am still bleeding.”. Alexandra Seabury is a pediatrics...
Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) and Menopause | Dr. Mandy Leonhardt

Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) and Menopause | Dr. Mandy Leonhardt. Primary ovarian insufficiency, or POI, is the early loss of normal ovarian function in women before the average menopausal age of 45. In this episode, Fempower Health interviews Dr. Mandy Leonhardt, co-author of POI and Early Menopause. They discuss different causes of primary ovarian insufficiency, health effects of ovarian dysfunction, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and other important topics for women affected by POI.
