Modern Digital Infrastructure: What do ISVs and Partners Bring to the Healthcare Ecosystem?. Today we are talking about ISVs and Partners bringing all of the ecosystem together. What do partners bring to the healthcare ecosystem? What tools and knowledge can they impart on healthcare CIOs? How do they touch the areas that the healthcare system doesn’t see? How does VMware approach enabling the modernization of this stack? One of the key components of growth is to start engaging other external resources to validate the impact of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in your business to provide real world experience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 22 HOURS AGO