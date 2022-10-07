Read full article on original website
Amarillo city leaders discuss becoming sister city with Ukraine to offer more support
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The idea of Amarillo becoming a sister city to a Ukrainian city was discussed at City Hall during today’s meeting. The founder of Kind House Bakery wants to create opportunities to allow cultural, educational and business exchange with the city of Amarillo. The relationship between...
Canyon ISD Foundation hosting fundraiser at House Divided this Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Independent School District is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday for grants and student scholarships. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 at House Divided Restaurant & Sports Grill, 7609 Hillside Rd. Participants can go to enjoy drum lines, cheerleaders, food...
City of Amarillo approves $7.5 million for new LED field lighting
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will be investing over $7 million in public sports field lights to promote more late night games and provide more safety. “A lot of the athletic fields, baseball fields in particular, but also soccer fields. We’ve had felling lighting systems, they’re both the electrical services and the lights themselves are from back and some of them as old as the 60s,” said Jerry Danforth, director of facilities and capitol projects, city of Amarillo.
The Bridge asking for donations to give to children
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is taking donations to give to children. The Bridge is running low on supplies, and are in need of donations ranging from crayons, coloring pencils, journals, notebooks, word puzzles, coloring books, teddy bears and more. The items go to the...
AEDC approves incentive package for Costal Packing Company
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An addition to the local beef industry could benefit from 30 acres of city land and up to almost three quarters of a million dollars for the creation of up to 60 jobs. Amarillo Economic Development Cooperation board members approved the incentive package for Coastal Packing...
CMSA World Championship to be hosted in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AQHA Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championship will be hosted in Amarillo. Starting Tuesday Oct. 11, to Oct. 15, at the Tri-State Fairgrounds, the best mounted shooters will be competing for the World Championship title. The top contestants will be competing in the Friday night showcase...
‘Inflation is hurting everyone’: Amarillo flower shops find special ways to take on the challenge of inflation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shops in the Amarillo area continue to battle inflation and supply issues, but the floral industry is finding special ways to take on the challenge. Nationally, inflation is hitting businesses hard and locally, many are feeling the crushing impact as well. Mary Ruth Albracht, owner of...
Fritch lifts boil water notice today
FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Fritch has lifted a boil water notice today. The boil water notice was issued on Oct. 6. The city took actions to restore the quality of the water, meaning the notice can be rescinded.
High school football livestreams for Oct. 13 and 14
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host video and audio streams of this week’s high school football games. Below are the games that will be available to stream this week. Live video feeds on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN will be available at 6:30 p.m. WATCH: Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.
Stream the West Plain vs Canyon Eagles volleyball game here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host a livestream of the West Plains vs Canyon Eagles volleyball game on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. To stream the game, click here.
2 arrested after DPS finds around $385,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating after finding around $385,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Oldham County. According to DPS, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at around 11 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a Toyota Camry traveling on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. The...
Battle of the Bands Week 7
Week Seven Battle of the Bands features the Highland Park Hornets and the Panhandle Panthers. The Wrap Up’s Battle of the Bands gives bands around the Panhandle a chance to show off. Bands for the teams facing off in the Game of the Week have the chance to have...
