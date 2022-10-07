Read full article on original website
Italian Heritage Parade takes over Shrewsbury Street Sunday afternoon
Worcester, Mass. - On Sunday, everyone on Shrewsbury Street was Italian, as a parade celebrated the heritage of Worcester's Italian population. The parade, which was formerly known as the Columbus Day parade, hadn't happened since October 2018. Organizers decided not to continue with the parade as it was. On Sunday,...
Chicopee receives $4.5 million grant for wastewater treatment upgrades
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is getting a $4.5 million grant to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant. The plant's water currently flows into the Connecticut River and south to the Atlantic Ocean, so the hope is that the project will have a regional impact. What You Need To...
Rotmans furniture store going out of business
WORCESTER, Mass. - Rotmans, the largest furniture and flooring store in New England, is going out of business after more than 60 years. The Worcester store plans to close by early 2023. CEO Steve Rotman is retiring. He said he considered selling the business, but it's tied to his family's name and thought closing was the best decision.
