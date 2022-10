A twice-monthly bereavement support group has resumed its meetings at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. The group provides a safe space for adults to express feelings of grief and mourning over the death of a loved one and how to cope with the thoughts and issues that arise from that. Participants also discuss and share thoughts and emotions surrounding loss, healthy coping strategies, self-care, and how to receive support from others.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO