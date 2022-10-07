ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tori Spelling Says Reunion With Mom Candy & Brother Randy Was ‘Special’: ‘Life Is Too Short’

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3002bK_0iQQ99nJ00
Image Credit: BDG/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling, 49, talked about her reunion with her mother Candy Spelling, 77, and her brother Randy Spelling, 43, a few weeks after the trio got dinner together in Los Angeles. “It was so special,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight on October 6. “It was my mom’s birthday and my brother lives in Portland, and he has not come to L.A. since pre-COVID. He hasn’t flown, so he surprised her. She had no idea he was coming. She showed up at the restaurant and it was the two of us. It was really special.”

Tori had dinner with her mother and brother for Candy’s 77th birthday on Sept. 21. The mother-daughter duo went to the beach together earlier that month, which marked the first time in five years that Tori and Candy were publicly photographed together, after they had a falling out over the late TV legend Aaron Spelling’s estate after he died in 2006. Tori was allegedly left with only $800,000 out of her father’s estimated $500 million fortune.

“I feel like life is too short and we forget that,” Tori told ET about reconciling with her loved ones. “I think because life keeps going and so you say to yourself, ‘I gotta make plans with this person, I gotta make an effort,’ and then you don’t because your life keeps going. It’s important now to really take that time, and I think I’m finally starting to get that,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PU7bg_0iQQ99nJ00
Tori Spelling and her mother Candy (Photo: BDG/Shutterstock)

Tori documented her reunion with Candy and Randy on Instagram and called it “a special moment in time.” She also called her mother, who is an author, theater producer, and philanthropist, “an iconic woman.” Tori’s reunion with her family came after she experienced alleged marital issues with her husband of six years, Dean McDermott, but HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tori is now “healing all the broken ties in her life.”

Also, the insider said that Dean’s “so supportive of Tori’s desire to be close to all her family again,” and that the longtime couple, who share five children, finally made peace in August.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College

"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’

Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
August, CA
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candy Spelling
Person
Aaron Spelling
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Dean Mcdermott
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'She dates both men and women, but doesn't label herself as anything': Alex Scott recalls 'first love and heartbreak' with teammate Kelly Smith as she confirms secret romance for first time in new memoir

Former Lioness Alex Scott has confirmed her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith as she opened up about their romance for the first time in her memoir. The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, candidly admitted that she was her 'first love' as she spoke of the 'heartbreak' that followed when they split.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Tori Spelling Says
People

Todd Chrisley Claims Daughter Savannah's Engagement Ended for Putting 'All Your Faith in That Blue Checkmark'

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles ended their engagement in September 2020 — and now, her father Todd Chrisley is sharing his theory on why the relationship didn't work out Todd Chrisley has a theory as to why daughter Savannah Chrisley's relationship with ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles didn't work out. While co-hosting the Chrisley Confessions podcast on Wednesday, Todd spoke about his love for Kerdiles — despite the fact that the former athlete is no longer dating Savannah. "We love Nic, and I pray for him every day and I will always love him," Todd,...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
247K+
Followers
22K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy