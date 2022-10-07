ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste Of Home

Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?

Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
Distinctly Montana

Not Your Grandma’s Pumpkin Pie

Not Your Grandma’s Pumpkin Pie With the onset of the cooler temperatures that autumn brings to Montana, can the food-centric holidays we celebrate be far behind? My thoughts turn to the delectable sweets that seem almost de rigueur,...
KING-5

This recipe for apple fritter sheet cake is easy and delicious

The sheet pan is something most of us have lurking around the kitchen, but are you letting it live up to its potential?. Ten years after Molly Gilbert's cookbook "Sheet Pan Suppers" started one of the biggest food trends, she's back with a new book called "Sheet Pan Sweets: Simple, Streamlined Dessert Recipes."
Taste Of Home

How to Make a 5-Ingredient Cinnamon Roll Dump Cake

You have to love a dump cake recipe—even if the name “dump cake” doesn’t do a great job of selling the concept. The complete opposite of baking that requires precision measurement and mixing, the ingredient just get dumped in the pan and baked as they are.
The Daily South

When To Buy Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here, and friends and family will be expecting a traditional spread. That includes a grand turkey, right at the center of the table. But do you know when to purchase a turkey? Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Expert Tyler Loranger says turkeys should be available in stores beginning in early November, and the best time to buy your turkey will depend on what kind of turkey you want.
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
Taste Of Home

Is Oatmeal Good for People with Diabetes?

Oatmeal has long been regarded as a warm, hearty part of a balanced breakfast. Yet people with diabetes often tell me they no longer feel comfortable enjoying a bowl in the morning because they think it’ll mean chasing down high blood sugar for the rest of the day. Even though oatmeal is rich in carbohydrates doesn’t mean diabetes educators and dietitians like myself warn people to avoid it.
shefinds

The 5-Ingredient Cucumber Salad Recipe You Can Eat Every Day To Fuel Your Healthy Weight Loss

Salads are always a great option if your goal is to eat healthier and lose weight. Cucumbers are not only hydrating, nourishing and contain antioxidants all on their own, but when added to a nutrient-rich salad, they provide a myriad of health benefits. Before getting into a delicious and simple cucumber recipe that we found, we checked in with Lisa Richards— registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet— for tips on making the perfect salad to promote healthy weight loss.
Mashed

The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move

Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
Tracey Folly

Uninvited guest ruins woman's prized ethnic recipe by trying to help: 'She mashed my dinner into oblivion'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. We had a family friend and neighbor, a teen girl who loved spending time at our house when I was a kid. No one ever invited her over; she simply showed up uninvited whenever she was bored and wanted some company. One day when she came to visit, my mother was busy doing what she has always done best, cooking dinner for my father.

