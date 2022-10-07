Submitted by Chotsie Bickerstaff of Retirement Education Partners:. Nicole Colvin, the Director for DETCCA at Jasper ISD, has been nominated for the 2022-2023 LifeChanger of the Year by Danny & Chotsie Bickerstaff, the owners of Retirement Education Partners (“REP”). The announcement was made to the surprise of Mrs. Colvin on Monday, October 10th at the JISD School Board meeting. REP works with K-12 school district employees across the state of Texas helping them plan for retirement while educating them about their TRS Retirement benefits. REP has partnered with the National Life Group Foundation (“NLG”) which has a national program that honors school district employees who have made a difference in the lives of students and those around them. The program is called LifeChanger of the Year (LCOY). This year, REP has nominated a Jasper ISD employee who exemplifies excellence, leadership, a positive influence, and a heart for students beyond the classroom. Mrs. Colvin has made an impact on the lives of students, their families, Jasper ISD, and the community of Jasper, TX and surrounding areas. REP is proud to present Nicole Colvin as a 2022-2023 Nominee for LifeChanger of the Year (“LCOY”)! Mrs. Colvin is the Director of the Deep East Texas College and Career Alliance (“DETCCA”) which includes Jasper ISD, Kirbyville ISD, Burkeville ISD, Newton ISD, Spurger ISD, and Woodville ISD.

