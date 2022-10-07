ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

kjas.com

Kirbyville FD demonstrates with photos how fast a wildfire can spread

The Kirbyville Fire Department has released two photos which show how fast a wildfire can spread with the extremely dry conditions currently across the region. A post on the department’s Facebook page said “People don't realize how fast a seemingly small fire can become a large fire.”. The...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Local Fire Chief says citations will be issued for careless burning

A local Fire Chief is warning that one citation has been written for careless burning, and more will be issued to those who don’t heed the message. According to Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth, his department responded to a wildfire shortly before 9:00 Sunday morning on Farm to Market Road 1414. Duckworth said it was discovered that someone started a trash fire and then left it unattended. The blaze spread across a neighbor’s property, scorching approximately 5 acres of the neighbor’s land.
BURKEVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Illegal outdoor burning kept local fire departments busy over the weekend

Despite a burn ban being in place in Jasper County, local fire departments were kept busy over the weekend dealing with wildfires that were caused by careless burning. One of those occurred Sunday night east of Jasper. The East End Fire Department responded shortly before 8:00 to 232 Private Road 7997 where firefighters discovered that a trash fire had spread out of control.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
kjas.com

Trash fire rekindled with breeze and spread across land

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday afternoon that a trash fire, which was thought to be extinguished, rekindled and spread across land until the Angelina River Fire Department arrived to put it out. According to Duncan, it happened at about 1:00 on County Road 062,...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Unoccupied car found burning in Newton County

Firefighters and law enforcement officers are perplexed after a car was found abandoned in the middle of a road and completely burned on Monday night. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the vehicle was discovered by a passing motorist at about 10:00 on County Road 1095 in the Indian Hills Community, about 4 miles north of Wiergate.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek

After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
DALLAS, TX
kjas.com

Person of interest in Beaumont murder and house fire remains at-large in Lufkin area

A Beaumont man, who police there say is a person of interest in a murder and house fire on Friday, remains at-large in the Lufkin area after fleeing from Huntington Police. Police are searching for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, in regards to a house fire that occurred on Dallas Avenue in the north end of Beaumont. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body inside.
BEAUMONT, TX
Reform Austin

Raccoons Causing Power Outages In Texas

It seems like Texas has two enemies when it comes to power outages: Abbott Winter Storms and… raccoons? Two recent separate energy outages were caused by no other than some wild raccoons near San Antonio. One of the outages left the entire city of Seguin without energy for nearly an hour, according to the San Antonio Express News.
SEGUIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

The Rainbow Family Once Again Descends On Zavalla, Texas

What do you think of when I say the Rainbow Family is back in town? Bearded hippies? Nudists? That would be generalizing, and hopefully, we are more open-minded than in 1988 when our grandparents’ disapproval of their gathering of about 5,000 individuals in the Angelina National Forest made the news all over the country.
ZAVALLA, TX
kjas.com

Nicole Colvin, Director of DETCCA, Nominated for LifeChanger of the Year

Submitted by Chotsie Bickerstaff of Retirement Education Partners:. Nicole Colvin, the Director for DETCCA at Jasper ISD, has been nominated for the 2022-2023 LifeChanger of the Year by Danny & Chotsie Bickerstaff, the owners of Retirement Education Partners (“REP”). The announcement was made to the surprise of Mrs. Colvin on Monday, October 10th at the JISD School Board meeting. REP works with K-12 school district employees across the state of Texas helping them plan for retirement while educating them about their TRS Retirement benefits. REP has partnered with the National Life Group Foundation (“NLG”) which has a national program that honors school district employees who have made a difference in the lives of students and those around them. The program is called LifeChanger of the Year (LCOY). This year, REP has nominated a Jasper ISD employee who exemplifies excellence, leadership, a positive influence, and a heart for students beyond the classroom. Mrs. Colvin has made an impact on the lives of students, their families, Jasper ISD, and the community of Jasper, TX and surrounding areas. REP is proud to present Nicole Colvin as a 2022-2023 Nominee for LifeChanger of the Year (“LCOY”)! Mrs. Colvin is the Director of the Deep East Texas College and Career Alliance (“DETCCA”) which includes Jasper ISD, Kirbyville ISD, Burkeville ISD, Newton ISD, Spurger ISD, and Woodville ISD.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

CORRECTION: Jasper County deputies recovered stolen pickup truck

KJAS News is publishing a CORRECTION to a news story from Monday, October 10th, 2022. The story said that a stolen 2013 Volkswagen was recovered, which was incorrect. The stolen vehicle was actually a Ford Ranger pickup truck. Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Tuesday that the...
JASPER COUNTY, TX

