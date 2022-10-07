Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Newton attorney issued citation after trash fire caused wildfire that threatened homes
A Newton attorney received a citation on Monday after he allegedly started a trash fire which grew into a wildfire, threatening homes and damaging the contents of a shed. The incident occurred during the noon hour on Suzy Lane, which is off of Highway 190 and just east of Newton High School.
kjas.com
Kirbyville FD demonstrates with photos how fast a wildfire can spread
The Kirbyville Fire Department has released two photos which show how fast a wildfire can spread with the extremely dry conditions currently across the region. A post on the department’s Facebook page said “People don't realize how fast a seemingly small fire can become a large fire.”. The...
kjas.com
Local Fire Chief says citations will be issued for careless burning
A local Fire Chief is warning that one citation has been written for careless burning, and more will be issued to those who don’t heed the message. According to Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth, his department responded to a wildfire shortly before 9:00 Sunday morning on Farm to Market Road 1414. Duckworth said it was discovered that someone started a trash fire and then left it unattended. The blaze spread across a neighbor’s property, scorching approximately 5 acres of the neighbor’s land.
KWTX
Drought expected to draw more pests, fewer fall colors to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The state’s drought is bringing some unwelcome visitors to Central Texas. Due to the stress it has taken on trees, experts say Central Texans can expect to see more pests...and less fall colors this year. “Drought has a lot of effects on trees that are...
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
kjas.com
Illegal outdoor burning kept local fire departments busy over the weekend
Despite a burn ban being in place in Jasper County, local fire departments were kept busy over the weekend dealing with wildfires that were caused by careless burning. One of those occurred Sunday night east of Jasper. The East End Fire Department responded shortly before 8:00 to 232 Private Road 7997 where firefighters discovered that a trash fire had spread out of control.
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
kjas.com
Trash fire rekindled with breeze and spread across land
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday afternoon that a trash fire, which was thought to be extinguished, rekindled and spread across land until the Angelina River Fire Department arrived to put it out. According to Duncan, it happened at about 1:00 on County Road 062,...
Northeast Texans fight against proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain the metroplex's growth. In order to make a reservoir, a designated river is damned and floods cleared farmland. Residents living in the current proposal are asking the DFW metroplex to find a different...
kjas.com
Unoccupied car found burning in Newton County
Firefighters and law enforcement officers are perplexed after a car was found abandoned in the middle of a road and completely burned on Monday night. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the vehicle was discovered by a passing motorist at about 10:00 on County Road 1095 in the Indian Hills Community, about 4 miles north of Wiergate.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek
After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
kjas.com
BPD releases name of homicide victim, person of interest remains at-large here in Deep East Texas
The Beaumont Police Department has released the name of a homicide victim whose body was found in a burned house. Meanwhile, the man tabbed as a person of interest in the case remains at-large here in Deep East Texas. Police say the body of 41-year-old Jason West was found in...
kjas.com
Person of interest in Beaumont murder and house fire remains at-large in Lufkin area
A Beaumont man, who police there say is a person of interest in a murder and house fire on Friday, remains at-large in the Lufkin area after fleeing from Huntington Police. Police are searching for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, in regards to a house fire that occurred on Dallas Avenue in the north end of Beaumont. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body inside.
Raccoons Causing Power Outages In Texas
It seems like Texas has two enemies when it comes to power outages: Abbott Winter Storms and… raccoons? Two recent separate energy outages were caused by no other than some wild raccoons near San Antonio. One of the outages left the entire city of Seguin without energy for nearly an hour, according to the San Antonio Express News.
The Rainbow Family Once Again Descends On Zavalla, Texas
What do you think of when I say the Rainbow Family is back in town? Bearded hippies? Nudists? That would be generalizing, and hopefully, we are more open-minded than in 1988 when our grandparents’ disapproval of their gathering of about 5,000 individuals in the Angelina National Forest made the news all over the country.
Corrigan, Texas Native To Serve East Texas as Nurse Practitioner
I love posting a story like this. When someone from our Deep East Texas family is able to use his or her talents to help and serve folks in the Pineywoods, that's a good thing. Amanda Allen is a Corrigan native who will be bringing her medical expertise to serve...
kjas.com
Nicole Colvin, Director of DETCCA, Nominated for LifeChanger of the Year
Submitted by Chotsie Bickerstaff of Retirement Education Partners:. Nicole Colvin, the Director for DETCCA at Jasper ISD, has been nominated for the 2022-2023 LifeChanger of the Year by Danny & Chotsie Bickerstaff, the owners of Retirement Education Partners (“REP”). The announcement was made to the surprise of Mrs. Colvin on Monday, October 10th at the JISD School Board meeting. REP works with K-12 school district employees across the state of Texas helping them plan for retirement while educating them about their TRS Retirement benefits. REP has partnered with the National Life Group Foundation (“NLG”) which has a national program that honors school district employees who have made a difference in the lives of students and those around them. The program is called LifeChanger of the Year (LCOY). This year, REP has nominated a Jasper ISD employee who exemplifies excellence, leadership, a positive influence, and a heart for students beyond the classroom. Mrs. Colvin has made an impact on the lives of students, their families, Jasper ISD, and the community of Jasper, TX and surrounding areas. REP is proud to present Nicole Colvin as a 2022-2023 Nominee for LifeChanger of the Year (“LCOY”)! Mrs. Colvin is the Director of the Deep East Texas College and Career Alliance (“DETCCA”) which includes Jasper ISD, Kirbyville ISD, Burkeville ISD, Newton ISD, Spurger ISD, and Woodville ISD.
kjas.com
CORRECTION: Jasper County deputies recovered stolen pickup truck
KJAS News is publishing a CORRECTION to a news story from Monday, October 10th, 2022. The story said that a stolen 2013 Volkswagen was recovered, which was incorrect. The stolen vehicle was actually a Ford Ranger pickup truck. Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Tuesday that the...
texasstandard.org
TxDOT tells landowner to remove fence blocking access to beloved East Texas lake
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered a landowner in East Texas to remove a fence that blocks access to the Cutoff, a long lake about 75 miles southeast of Dallas that used to be part of the Trinity River. It’s a unique body of water that generations of Texans have used for outdoor recreation.
Monarch butterflies are migrating across Texas – Here’s what to look for
When cold fronts blow south across Texas this fall, look up and you just might be able to spot glimpses of monarch butterflies.
