TechCrunch
Nigerian data and intelligence company Stears raises $3.3M, backed by Mac VC and Serena Ventures
Five years on, this startup, Stears, is announcing a $3.3 million seed round led by MaC Venture Capital. Serena Ventures, Omidyar Group’s Luminate Fund, Melo 7 Tech Partners and Cascador (Empowering Economic Growth Foundation) participated. This news is coming two years after Stears raised $650,000 in pre-seed funding. Last month, it was one of the 60 startups to get accepted into the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund 2022 cohort, which included some non-dilutive funding.
TechCrunch
Alchemy, Ava Labs and BlockFi break down funding in a bear market at TC Sessions: Crypto
This timely topic is why we’re thrilled that industry veterans Flori Marquez, founder and COO at BlockFi; Nikil Viswanathan, co-founder and CEO at Alchemy; and John Wu, president of Ava Labs, will join us onstage for a panel discussion called “Fundraising in Crypto Winter” at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami.
TechCrunch
Is the RPA market in trouble?
Debt raises aren’t necessarily a bad thing — they’re a useful tool, particularly for companies with high annual recurring revenue — but the magnitude and timing of the Automation Anywhere raise suggests it was more out of necessity than choice. “This new financing will provide operational...
TechCrunch
Homa raises another $100 million for its data-driven mobile gaming tools
In other words, Homa builds tools that help third-party developers build games. The reason for that is that it has become incredibly challenging to stand out when you build a hypercasual, casual or board game with a small dev team. Other investors in the Series B include Northzone, Fabric Ventures,...
TechCrunch
Matrix Partners, long an investor in software infrastructure, has some questions about web3
Eight hundred million dollars is a lot of capital for the firm, which, like Benchmark, has been consistent over the years about maintaining comparatively smaller funds, even while many other venture firms have doubled, tripled — even quintupled — their assets under management. (Like Benchmark, Matrix raised a $1 billion fund once during the dot-com era; it wound up returning half of it to its investors when the market imploded.)
TechCrunch
Meta’s Quest Store hits $1.5 billion in total revenue to date
Today at its Connect event, Meta showcased some new data on the performance of the titles in its Quest Store. Meta shared that over $1.5 billion has been spent on games and apps in the Quest Store. The company notes that more than one-third of the company’s 400 Quest titles...
TechCrunch
The profit divide running through the neobanking sector
Lately, we’ve seen neobanks focused on targeted niches, often segmented by demographics. Startups are building for populations that may have been left behind by the traditional banking world. But not all are so specific. Many of the best-known neobanks are in fact rather general, hoping to attract a large customer base from one geographic area or another.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Growth hacking real talk, RPA market slowdown, AI and IP
Finding new ways to get people into a sales funnel isn’t like using a pair of sunglasses for a phone kickstand or reusing an old ketchup bottle to make splatter-free pancakes. In reality, growth hacking consists of testing new ideas on an ongoing basis. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only...
TechCrunch
Singapore-based staffing platform Workmate acquired by Persol Asia Pacific
Persol Asia Pacific is part of Persol Holdings, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It is one of the largest human resources companies in Japan and has invested in HR tech companies including Glints. Workmate was founded in 2016 to help businesses find frontline staff, while ensuring that...
TechCrunch
Green shoots appear in crypto land as winter reigns
So far, we’ve seen stronger than anticipated American venture capital results, a somewhat troubling international picture, and we’re keeping tabs on unicorns as well on software companies. But what about the crypto world? There’s precious little good news, it turns out. This morning, after coming across this...
TechCrunch
NextView Ventures’ new $200 million fund comes with a slice of San Francisco
NextView Ventures announced today that it has raised a $200 million venture fund, its largest to date, split between an early-stage vehicle, at $135 million, and an opportunity vehicle, at $65 million. The fund also brings on Stephanie Palmeri, a founding partner of All Raise and former partner at Uncork, as an equal partner.
TechCrunch
Growth hacking is really just growth testing
But let’s discuss what growth hacking is and isn’t. Firstly, growth hacking isn’t a way to code or hack your way to 100x growth with one clever tactic. It’s also not a magical solution that only a few people in this world possess. Growth hacking actually...
TechCrunch
Funding in Indian startups shrinks by more than half
Indian startups raised $3 billion in the quarter that ended in September, down 57% from the previous quarter and 80% year-over-year, market intelligence platform Tracxn said in a report Tuesday. The figures are remarkable for many reasons, the most obvious being that startups are finding it difficult to raise capital at a time when most top tier funds in India — Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India — have raised record large funds this year.
TechCrunch
Earthmover to bring petascale data tools to climate tech with $1.7M pre-seed
“Joe and I were both thinking at the time, ‘We wanted to be part of something with that level of intensity and urgency around climate change.’”. Abernathey and Hamman met while working on open-source projects, including Pangeo and Xarray, both of which gave them a taste of where the field was heading. Abernathey, who is an associate professor of Earth and environmental sciences at Columbia University, said he saw his lab’s work on tools having a greater impact than the results of their research projects.
TechCrunch
Airwallex raises $100M to power cross-border business banking, valuation stays flat at $5.5B
The funding is coming in the form of an extension to Airwallex’s Series E — technically a Series E-2, after a $100 million extension in November 2021, and the original $200 million in September 2021. It is mostly an inside round with previous backers Square Peg, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, Lone Pine Capital, Hermitage Capital, 1835i Ventures and Tencent all participating; Australian fund HostPlus and an unnamed “leading North American pension fund” also invested.
TechCrunch
Thoma Bravo buys third identity company this year with $2.3B ForgeRock acquisition
In April it acquired SailPoint for $6.9 billion, and in August it snagged Ping Identity for $2.8 billion. That’s a $12 billion investment to basically build a software category in-house. With ForgeRock, it’s getting a 12-year-old identity management company that raised over $230 million, per Crunchbase. Chip Virnig,...
TechCrunch
Worldwide PC shipments plummet in Q3 with only Apple reporting growth
All of the other major PC makers experienced business decline, with most in double digit territory. IDC had similar findings with numbers down worldwide over 15% with comparable losses for competitors, but there was a big difference in the Apple gain with IDC reporting Apple had a whopping 40% increase in shipments.
TechCrunch
Charli D’Amelio-endorsed fintech Step borrows $300M to bring crypto to teens
The company just launched a crypto investing feature to the nearly 4 million users on its platform, CEO and founder CJ MacDonald told TechCrunch in an interview. Step also announced today that it has borrowed $300 million in a debt financing led by Triplepoint Capital and Evolve Bank & Trust. The new funding represents a substantial portion of the $500 million total Step has raised to date, most recently in a 2021 Series C equity round from investors including Coatue, Stripe and angels such as Charli D’Amelio and Jared Leto.
TechCrunch
Fears of climate tech underinvestment are probably overblown
Well, here we are again, with the can again before us and the end of the road fast approaching. Lucky for me, I tend to be an optimist. I still think we’re in for a world of pain, and we’ll probably have to rely on some exotic technologies like fusion power and direct air capture to pull ourselves back from the brink. But in my opinion, when the chips are down, humanity tends to pull through.
TechCrunch
Thai beauty platform Konvy raises Series A for international expansion
Konvy was launched in 2012 by Chinese entrepreneur QingGui Huang, who previously managed fashion e-commerce platforms in China. It now works with more than 1,000 brands, representing SKUs of more than 20,000. Its brand portfolio includes L’Oréal, Shiseido, Sulwhasoo, Eucerin and La Roche-Posay. “Konvy had the advantage of...
