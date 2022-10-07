ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut

- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford

MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord. "At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Pickles to Silly String: 6 unusual CT laws and ordinances, both past and present

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several new laws went into effect at the start of October, including ones concerning dating apps and firearm background checks. While state laws are ever-evolving, some have been solidified in history like Connecticut’s famous Blue Laws, that included unusual mandates like using a pumpkin to give men what’s known now as a “bowl cut.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
City
Bristol, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Norwalk, CT
Real Estate
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Darien, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
Waterbury, CT
Business
City
Southington, CT
Norwalk, CT
Business
Waterbury, CT
Real Estate
Register Citizen

Connecticut billionaire buys jet ownership, leasing company

A billionaire who splits his time between Darien and Los Angeles — and the occasional weekend in London to view his Premier League team — is taking the "fractional" aircraft company Flexjet public via the "blank check" firm he controls in Greenwich. Flexjet agreed to a buyout by...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk Hospital demolition — part of $220M expansion — set for next spring

NORWALK — A more established timeline has been released for Norwalk Hospital's $220 million expansion, including plans for a massive demolition. In a legal notice alerting the public of its plans, Nuvance Health, which owns and operates Norwalk Hospital, said the eastern portion of Tracey Pavilion and the entire Community Pavilion will be demolished on the hospital's Maple Street campus.
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Home Sales#New York City#Freddie Mac#Mortgage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ct#Berkshire Hathaway#International Realty
Register Citizen

Overtime drives up Manchester police and fire payrolls, data shows

MANCHESTER — Police officers and firefighters topped the town’s payroll for the last fiscal year, with significant overtime tallied for many employees in both departments. Police Lt. Robert Stanford was the town’s highest-paid employee for fiscal year 2021-22, according to data obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group through a Freedom of Information Act request. Stanford’s regular wages were $113,874.52, plus $92,706.10 in overtime for a total of $206,580.62, the data shows.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

In Stamford, relocated Saks Off 5th sets October opening date

STAMFORD — The new Saks Off 5th on High Ridge Road will open Oct. 27. A company spokesperson confirmed the opening date in an email to The Stamford Advocate on Monday. Signs saying “Opening Soon” are lining the property in the Bull’s Head area. Saks Off...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Register Citizen

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

First bids awarded for Torrington middle-high school project

TORRINGTON — The City Council took a major step in building a new school for city students, awarding bids for the Torrington middle-high school project first approved by voters in 2020. The project originally was approved by voters in November 2020 for $159 million, and then in January 2022...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car and Scooter Collide

2022-10-08@7:59pm–#Bridgeport CT– A scooter rider is injured in a collision with a car at Grand and James Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy