Sedona, AZ

Sedona Film Festival presents A Musical Cabaret Evening Oct. 16

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival presents “A Musical Cabaret Evening” at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Gubn_0iQQ7tN400
The team behind the new indie feature film “Him” brings you a one-night only musical cabaret show with drinks, music, laughs and 5 incredible musical theatre performers on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The team behind the new indie feature film “Him” brings you a one-night only musical cabaret show with drinks, music, laughs and 5 incredible musical theatre performers. Grab your friends, your mom, anyone with ears, and get ready to enjoy a night full of songs you’ll be humming for days after.

Featured performers include:

Laura Schein is an actor/writer/songwriter living in Los Angeles. She is the co-creator of the acclaimed new musical Emojiland (New York Times Critics Pick; Richard Rodgers Award Finalist; Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Off-Broadway Alliance Nominee), and was in the original cast of the Off-Broadway premiere at The Duke On 42nd St. She was on the music team for the animated feature UglyDolls , and co-wrote the Kelly Clarkson/Janelle Monae duet “Unbreakable,” which was shortlisted for the 2020 Academy Awards. As a lyricist, her work has been featured in the Netflix series Westside , and the Paramount+ feature Honor Society . Laura has guest starred on Showtime, ABC, CBS, Amazon and SyFy, and was a series regular on YouTube Originals’ comedy series Sing It! She has performed at theaters such as Center Theatre Group, Geffen, and The Goodman in Chicago. She’s also toured the country with Jason Alexander in his show An Evening With Jason Alexander.

Clayton Farris is an actor, writer and internet comedian who hangs his hat in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Clayton has been seen in over 25 national commercials for brands you all know and perhaps love. His social media impact has reached over 500k followers Worldwide across Vine, Instagram and TikTok and has amassed well over 50 million views. Currently in development on multiple projects with his writing partner Laura Schein and his frequent collaborator, comedian Chelcie Lynn. Recent TV Credits: Seal Team, Bosch: Legacy and 911.

Tess Higgins is a Los Angeles based actor and writer who got her start in Washington DC. Select musical theatre credits include Godspell , The Toxic Avenger , Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast , and Legally Blonde the Musical. She has appeared in numerous indie shorts and features, including 2021’s KRINGLE TIME. Tess is also an advanced pianist, and an experienced improviser. “Him,” is her first feature film, which she co-wrote with Rebecca Wahls and will be starring in – “Him” will shoot locally in Sedona this winter! Learn more about Tess at www.tesshiggins.com .

Margaret Berkowitz is a triple threat actress, singer, and dancer who attended NYU’s Tisch and The University of Oxford.  She has an extensive background in musical theatre, professionally acting since age eight, and has performed Off-Broadway at New World Stages and Joe’s Pub. Margaret recently wrapped principal photography as Chloe in the indie romantic comedy, THINGS LIKE THIS, and stars as Becca in the award-winning musical short, MARRIAGE MATERIAL (Fox Searchlight), currently in development as a feature film. She was honored to be in the cast of the Los Angeles premiere of the Ahrens and Flaherty musical, Dessa Rose (2018), as well as to have played Sharon Tate in the New Musicals Inc. staged reading of Manson’s Girls. Favorite credits include: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee , Once Upon A Mattress , Legally Blonde , Chess , Dog Sees God , and Spring Awakening .

Jonny Perl is thrilled to make his Mary Fisher Theatre debut. As Managing Director of Shinbone Theatre Company, Jonny has developed, produced, and directed new musicals ( Shel , Lorelei: I’m Coming Out ), cabarets ( Macabaret , Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) , and immersive content ( What Went Wrong , Welcome Back Woodchucks, Afterlife Anonymous ). As an actor, he was most recently seen in Los Angeles productions of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest,Tick, Tick…BOOM!, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. As an associate producer for Cinemation/Little Stone Productions, he develops and produces new Broadway musicals and animated films. Most recently, Paws of Fury for Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon. He is best known for his interactive musical theatre content on TikTok @Jonny.Perl. He is a graduate of UCLA.

“Him” is a female led independent film about the dark underbelly of the reality television world told from the contestant perspective. The film will shoot right here in Sedona, this January! “Him” is written by Tess Higgins and Rebecca Wahls, and will be directed by Rebecca Wahls.

For more information on “Him”, please visit the film’s website at www.himthefilm.com .

“A Musical Cabaret Evening” will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

This post Sedona Film Festival presents A Musical Cabaret Evening Oct. 16 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Sedona.Biz

Chamber Music Sedona Launches 40th Season with Inon Barnatan – “Past Inspirations”

Sedona News – Chamber Music Sedona is excited to celebrate its 40th Anniversary Season, which will begin on Sunday, December 4, 2022 with a solo recital by pianist Inon Barnatan. Hailed by the New York Times as “one of the most admired pianists of his generation,” Barnatan is equally celebrated as a soloist, curator and [...] This post Chamber Music Sedona Launches 40th Season with Inon Barnatan – “Past Inspirations” originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents A Night of Improv Comedy Oct. 18

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Sedona’s New Family-Friendly Improv Troupe — Unauthorized Happiness — on Tuesday night, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Unauthorized Happiness is making their Mary D. Fisher Theatre debut with their completely made up, completely hilarious improv show. Unauthorized [...] This post Sedona Film Festival presents A Night of Improv Comedy Oct. 18 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Tales of a Traveling Troubadour – An Encore Presentation

Sedona News – On Thursday, October 20th at 7pm in Tlaqapaque, Red Earth Theatre will be pleased to host an encore presentation of the rock and roll musical Tales of a Traveling Troubadour.  With song, dance, and story this show will explore incidents in the life of Gary Scott, a firsthand glimpse at an era, its songs, [...] This post Tales of a Traveling Troubadour – An Encore Presentation originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Chicago: The Last Band on Stage’ Oct. 14-20

Sedona, Az – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Chicago: The Last Band on Stage” showing Oct. 14-20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Two of Chicago’s band members — founding member and trumpet player Lee Loughnane (who also lives in Sedona) and drummer Ray Yslas — [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Chicago: The Last Band on Stage’ Oct. 14-20 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Brilliant Disguise’ premiere Oct. 14-20

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Brilliant Disguise” showing Oct. 14-Oct. 20 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. “Brilliant Disguise” tells the unique story of a group of inspired Western spiritual seekers from the 60s, who in meeting the great American teacher, Ram Dass, followed [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Brilliant Disguise’ premiere Oct. 14-20 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair

Sedona News – The gift-giving holiday season is fast approaching and the Sedona Heritage Museum hopes to make the lives of local shoppers just a bit easier by once again hosting their annual Fall Arts & Crafts Fair on October 22. This long-time Museum tradition is the ideal way to “keep it local”. The Museum [...] This post Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Verde Valley News – Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, October 13th at 5:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month. October’s concert features the following talented local musicians: Mike Greenleaf, Tim Young, and Ron McClain. [...] This post Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘See How They Run’ HOLDOVER Oct. 7-13

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to HOLD OVER — by popular demand — “See How They Run” showing Oct. 7-13 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. “See How They Run” features an award-winning, stellar ensemble cast including Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson. In the West [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘See How They Run’ HOLDOVER Oct. 7-13 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

“Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk Tickets Now Available

Sedona News – “Voices from the Grave”, a pioneer cemetery walk, is back. Hosted by the Sedona Historical Society, guests will enjoy a fascinating, outdoor theatrical program with costumed ‘spirits’ and history. On Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, this step back into Sedona’s past through the lives and stories of local pioneers will [...] This post “Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk Tickets Now Available originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild

Sedona News – Do you have an interest in weaving, spinning, basket making, dyeing yarns or knitting? If so, come to Monday at the Museum at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, October 24th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and join the members of the Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild while they practice [...] This post Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents Kendal Mountain Tour premiere Oct. 7-13

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join cinemas around the globe for a worldwide theatrical event “Kendal Mountain Tour” showing Oct. 7-13 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. Kendal Mountain Tour – Britain’s biggest adventure festival – is coming to theater screens around the world and across the United States. Be [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents Kendal Mountain Tour premiere Oct. 7-13 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: I Flew … He Perched

… the air was quiet and the shadows were moving across the ground as the sun was setting in the west … another beautiful day in Sedona was slowly and beautifully coming to a close … and I flew. Another day found me on the water and this marvelous flying machine perched on a tree [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: I Flew … He Perched originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
