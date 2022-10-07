ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

“Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk Tickets Now Available

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

Sedona News – “Voices from the Grave”, a pioneer cemetery walk, is back. Hosted by the Sedona Historical Society, guests will enjoy a fascinating, outdoor theatrical program with costumed ‘spirits’ and history.

On Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, this step back into Sedona’s past through the lives and stories of local pioneers will feature six new characters portrayed by professional actors. There are two performances each day, at 3:00 p.m. and at 4:30 p.m.

The Sedona Historical Society initiated this program during 2020 COVID-19 closures. It has become such a successful event, that it is now offered as an annual part of the Society’s schedule to share and celebrate local history.

Tickets are $25 each and are now available online at SedonaMuseum.org. The event is a fund-raiser to insure care and maintenance of the historic Cook Cedar Glade Cemetery, the first cemetery inside the city limits of Sedona.

The cemetery is accessible off Airport Road and sits next to the Sedona Elks Lodge.

For more information, call 928-282-7038.

