UConn Health commits to jobs program for previously incarcerated

Farmington, Conn.(WTIC Radio)-UConn Health is joining forces with the Connecticut NAACP to provide jobs for the formerly incarcerated.

The NAACP runs a campaign called One Million Jobs. In conjunction with that, UConn Health is promising to fill five percent of entry-level job openings over the next three years.

“We are partnering with great work places such as UConn Health to work toward 10,000+ positions for formerly incarcerated individuals across the state of Connecticut over the next 3-5 years,” says Scot X. Esdaile, CT NAACP President. “The CT NAACP values our partnership with UConn Health and we look forward to working together to ensure the goal of the One Million Jobs Campaign for the formerly incarcerated in Connecticut.”

“Public service is at the heart of UConn Health’s mission,” shared UConn Health VP of Human Resources Lakeesha Brown. “We are here to serve all of Connecticut’s citizens in a meaningful way. Whether it’s for your health care needs or your employment needs – UConn is here for you. All Connecticut residents should have job opportunities.”

UConn Health will be facilitating the CT NAACP’s One Million Jobs Campaign by providing those with criminal records open job descriptions for entry-level positions, skills-coaching, help preparing for job interviews, on the job training, and internship opportunities. In addition, UConn Health is enhancing its HR staff training.