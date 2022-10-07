ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photographic art exhibit in Old Towne: Features Petersburgers, celebrates diversity

By Kristi K. Higgins, The Progress-Index
PETERSBURG — The public arts exhibition “Petersburg: A City of Opportunity” is now on display at the Petersburg Area Art League Art Park. The exhibit shines a spotlight on the people of Petersburg who make up the fabric of the community and celebrates the diversity of the region.

"Petersburg: A City of Opportunity," is a public photographic art exhibit curated by Photoville of New York to share some of the wonderful faces of Petersburg. Hear their stories and learn about the dynamic people who make Petersburg a city of opportunity.

"These larger-than-life photographs in the Art Park show just some of the many reasons we all love Petersburg people," Bill Nicholson, President of PAAL, said.

According to Nicholson, the special exhibit is a perfect opportunity for the nonprofit to host while interior restoration work takes place in PAAL's building.

"This exhibit is one of many dynamic art exhibits planned for PAAL," Nicholson said. "Bring your selfie sticks. We would love to see all of your faces on our social media pages."

The press release [Petersburg: A City of Opportunity Public Arts Exhibit] submitted by Finn Partners dated October 7 stated the following:

"Ask anyone residing in Petersburg what they enjoy about the city of roughly 33,000 people, and you’ll find many commonalities. Its architecture, its up-and-coming art scene, and tight-knit sense of community make it a special place on the verge of an evolution.

"It’s a space rich in community with a blossoming future that seeks to bring folks from all walks of life together — whether it’s through urban farming, creative projects, small business ownership or youth development and mentorship. Both the lifelong locals and newcomers showcased in 'Petersburg: A City of Opportunity' are passionate about ensuring that Petersburg is a city of opportunity, growth and interconnectedness."

Petersburg: A City of Opportunity

The exhibit features creatives, educators, community and business leaders including:

  • Abdiel Israel Vanderhoop, Multimedia Artist
  • Aimee Joyaux, Artist Educator
  • Alana Tyler, Owner, Oasis Dance Academy
  • Barry Roebuck, Artist
  • Brian Pryor, Manufacturing Supervisor, AMPAC Fine Chemicals
  • Charmeya McMurray, Program Director, Petersburg Boys & Girls Club
  • Corey Bullock, Chef, euterra
  • Dan Waterland , Owner, Dirty Dan’s Hippie Haven
  • Denise Tipton, Owner, Old Towne Studio 7
  • Dr. Brandie Lee, Club Director, Petersburg Boys & Girls Club
  • Ernie & Kathryn LaBrecque , Owners, Beaunuts Donuts
  • Hanna Jones, Owner, Restored Cup Coffee Shop
  • Huey Lightbody, Artist
  • Meg Brazell, Senior HR Business Partner, AMPAC Fine Chemicals
  • Monica Ramos, English as a New Language Specialist
  • Naima Burrs, Music Director, Petersburg Symphony Orchestra and Instructor of Music, Virginia State University
  • Nancy Sanderson, Welder/3D Artist
  • Nevaeh Grandison, Petersburg Boys & Girls Club member
  • Raquel Brown, Petersburg Boys & Girls Club member
  • Sarah Owens, Principal, Saint Joseph Catholic School
  • Shawn Sykora, Training Manager, AMPAC Fine Chemicals
  • Lance Costley, Production Supervisor, AMPAC Fine Chemicals
  • Eric Walton, Director, Walton Gallery
  • Ronald Walton, Owner, Walton Gallery & Artist
  • Tiara Russell, Owner, Haus on Market
  • Tyrone Power Cherry III , Social Entrepreneur, Petersburg League of Urban Growers

Denise Tipton, owner of Old Towne Studio7, expressed her excitement on Facebook about participating in the special exhibit. She describes Photoville as a free, public outdoor photo installation to amplify new visual storytellers, educators and students through partnerships with festivals, nonprofits, mentorships and other resources and by helping them with exhibition opportunities.

"It's an honor to have been asked. We love our city, our customers and above all each other," Tipton posted. "Stop by sometime and see photos and quotes from many cool friends and people that care about Petersburg."

"Great folks like you deserve all the community has to offer," former Petersburg resident Andrea Huntjens commented to Tipton. "Supporting local artists and talented people is fabulous."

"It was so fun taking part in this unique spotlight on our community," Ernie and Kathryn 'K.B.' LaBrecque, owners of Beaunuts, posted on Facebook. "Come by before November 7 to see it. You might recognize a familiar face or two."

During Artober, "Petersburg: A City of Opportunity" will run seven days a week now until November 7. The free open air-exhibit is sponsored by SK Group, SK pharmteco and AMPAC Fine Chemicals.

The Art Park is adjacent to the Petersburg Area Art League building located at 7 E. Old Street across from the iconic octagonal-shaped Farmers Market building in Old Towne.

— Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly columnist is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Photographic art exhibit in Old Towne: Features Petersburgers, celebrates diversity

