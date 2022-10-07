ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google reveals first Pixel Watch and more at Google Pixel 7 event

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hE4Op_0iQQ7A5j00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

New additions and upgrades to Google’s Pixel line of phones, watches and more

Google first announced its plans for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch back in May 2022. These teasers about upgrades to the Pixel phone created excitement and suggested that Google might release a product similar to the Apple Watch . Today, there are no more rumors, only facts as Google announced all the company’s new releases for fall 2022.

In this article: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 , Fitbit Charge 5 and Apple Watch Series 7

Google Pixel Watch

The big news is the Pixel Watch. This is Google’s impressive entry into the world of smartwatches. Fittingly, the theme of the Google Event was “It’s all coming together,” and the Pixel Watch is a union of Google and Fitbit. The Pixel Watch offers the most advanced heart rate monitoring currently available, tracking your heartbeat down to the second. With an all-day battery life — up to 24 hours — and innovative software, the Pixel Watch provides you with a detailed look at your fitness, whether you’re awake or asleep. The watch even tells you when you’ve sufficiently recovered from a workout, so you know when you can up the intensity level again.

Other key features that were highlighted at the event include fall detection (coming in 2023), a personalized wellness report and seamless integration with all of your other Google devices. With the right compatible devices, your Pixel Watch can adjust your thermostat, take pictures, give you turn-by-turn directions, provide convenient checkout at stores and more. And, if your hands are busy, you can send messages, ask questions and do so much more just by asking.

Design-wise, the Pixel Watch is modeled after a droplet of water so it won’t catch on clothing, and it has an elegant look that can be worn every day. It also has a durable build, so it’s rugged enough for adventurers. There are three types of bands: one for comfort, one for style and one for activities. The watch also comes in three different finishes (​​black, silver and gold) and features a customizable display to give you thousands of design options.

The Pixel Watch will be available next week starting at $349.

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro

The fundamental change in the Google Pixel 7 is the new Tensor G2 chip. This tiny piece of tech is responsible for some revolutionary upgrades in terms of what the Pixel phone can do. It basically takes everything you could do with the Pixel 6, such as Google Translate, Real Tone and Magic Eraser, and supercharges it.

For individuals concerned about privacy and security, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Google’s most secure phones yet. The chip the company uses meets the same security guidelines as banks and government offices. It keeps more information on your phone, encrypts the information that travels in and out and un-identifies you to help protect your identity and sensitive data. The upcoming built-in VPN will provide even more security in the near future.

The key upgrades discussed at the Pixel Event were the Pixel 7’s ability to navigate without touch, end-to-end encryption, enhanced Voice Assistant capabilities, a recorder app that separates individual speaker voices for you and accessibility features that create a better experience for blind and low-vision users. Additionally, the company announced a call screening app that answers calls and determines if they should be sent through or not, the ability to quickly navigate through company or business call directories, the ability to filter out specific background noises on phone calls and more.

The most time, however, was spent on the impressive new abilities of the phone’s camera. Features like enhanced Real Tone, Guide Frame and Photo Unblur all take advantage of enhanced technology to ensure you never take a poor photo, no matter what the lighting conditions are. Cinematic Blur and Video Stabilization make sure your HD videos have beautiful cinematic qualities. Perhaps best of all, the company has dramatically upgraded its zoom technology to allow you to take incredibly crisp photos at 2x, 5x and 10x magnification. With the Super-Res Zoom on the Pixel 7 Pro, you get a mind-blowingly crisp photo at 30x magnification.

The Google Pixel 7 (6.3-inch display) will be available next week starting at $599. The Google Pixel 7 Pro (6.7-inch display) starts at $899.

Other products and news

Besides the Pixel Watch, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, Google revealed the 2023 tablet will be compatible with a charging speaker dock, which enhances the functionality of your tablet, turning it into a smart home hub while it’s charging.

To reemphasize the “It’s all coming together” theme, Google announced that all the products will have similar design aesthetics, so they fit together as an ensemble. They also announced that all devices will have seamless integration, meaning you can use your Pixel Watch to take photos with your camera or stream content from a variety of devices without issue.

Smartwatch deals you can get on Amazon right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXnjs_0iQQ7A5j00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung’s smartwatch is currently available at 29% off. This model offers the company’s groundbreaking body composition analysis, along with numerous other features that help make every minute of your day the best it can be.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479I9C_0iQQ7A5j00

Garmin Venu Sq

The Garmin Venu Sq is on sale for 26% off. With six days of battery life in smartwatch mode, this model can give you an uninterrupted picture of your health for nearly an entire week. It comes preloaded with cardio workouts, yoga workouts, strength training workouts and more.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lnUO_0iQQ7A5j00

Fitbit Charge 5

Right now, you can get the Fitbit Charge 5 for 21% off. From the company that started it all, this Fitbit gives you a daily stress management score that can help you learn to live a more stress-free and mindful life.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fl9xb_0iQQ7A5j00

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available at 19% off. If you’d like to take advantage of all Apple has to offer at a more affordable price, this model is from the previous series, so it has most of the features of the Series 8 line but is currently available at a discount.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wgMn_0iQQ7A5j00

Amazon Halo View

The best smartwatch deal of the day is Amazon Halo at 44% off. The Halo is the best smartwatch for the budget-minded consumer. It’s available at a fraction of the cost, yet still delivers an abundance of insightful metrics that can help you lead a healthier life.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more

Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.Kicking off today with deals dropping until Wednesday, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google Event#Smart Watch#Smart Phone#Ios#Pixel Watch#Bestreviews#Fitbit#Apple Watch Series
KTLA

‘I take responsibility for what I said’: Nury Martinez resigns as L.A. City Council president amid fallout over racist remarks

Nury Martinez has stepped down as Los Angeles City Council president amid fallout over being heard making racist remarks in audio leaked over the weekend. “I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I’m so sorry,” Martinez said in a statement. “I sincerely apologize to the people I […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
KTLA

8 injured after vehicle plows through Rialto Stater Brothers

Eight people were injured when a 74-year-old woman accidentally drove her pickup into a Stater Brothers supermarket in Rialto Monday. The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 100 block of East Baseline Road, Rialto police said. The driver was trying to park in a handicap spot, but did not put her Toyota Tundra […]
RIALTO, CA
KTLA

Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know

Social Security recipients will soon know exactly how much their monthly payments will jump next year. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Social Security Administration is set to announce its cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023. It’s expected to be the largest increase in payments for beneficiaries in 40 years, The Hill’s Changing America reports.
BUSINESS
KTLA

‘It makes my temper burn’: In emotional speech, Bonin calls on council members heard in racist leaked audio to resign

The Los Angeles City Council met Tuesday as calls grew louder for three members to resign following leaked audio from a meeting last year that revealed racist and offensive remarks. The meeting was the first since the scandal involving councilmembers making racist comments broke over the weekend. It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3-alarm fire scorches San Bernardino office building

A three-alarm fire engulfed and destroyed parts of a San Bernardino office building on Saturday. Fire crews received reports of thick smoke rising from the top floor of a building in the 200 block of North D Street a little before 3 p.m.  Firefighters entered the three-story building and began an “aggressive interior attack,” searching […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products

For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
SHOPPING
KTLA

Fire destroys apartment building in Arcadia; arson investigated

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed an abandoned apartment building in Arcadia Saturday evening. Fire crews responded to 128 Wheeler Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. and encountered intense flames and smoke, officials said. Around 60 firefighters from multiple agencies battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under […]
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

79K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy