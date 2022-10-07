Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: A look at the Kevin Spacey-Anthony Rapp trial
NEW YORK — The second week of Kevin Spacey’s #MeToo-era trial starts Tuesday in New York — but no criminal charges are involved. Stage and screen star Anthony Rapp has sued Spacey, accusing him of assault, battery and intentionally inflecting emotional distress when Rapp was 14. The trial opened with jury selection Thursday in Manhattan.
TV and film actor Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn's mother, dies
MALIBU, CALIF. — Eileen Ryan, an actor who appeared on TV, in films and on Broadway and the matriarch of the steeped-in-the-arts Penn family, has died. She was 94. Ryan, who was the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died at her home in Malibu, California, on Sunday, according to family spokesperson Mara Buxbaum. Ryan would have turned 95 next Sunday.
