Read full article on original website
Related
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
LYMAN, Ukraine — Covered head-to-toe in protective suits, forensic workers pulled several bodies wrapped in black plastic from a mass grave Tuesday in Ukraine’s devastated city of Lyman. It was part of an arduous effort to piece together evidence of what happened under more than four months of...
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
KYIV, UKRAINE — Russia retaliated Monday for what it claimed was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage against multiple cities smashed civilian targets, knocking out power and water, shattering buildings and killing at least 11 people.
Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks
ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hailed a recent decision by OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations to limit production as key to stabilizing the global energy market, as he met the leader of the United Arab Emirates for talks on fostering economic ties.
Books on empire, migrant crisis up for Baillie Gifford prize
LONDON — Books about Britain’s imperial past and the human face of the present-day refugee crisis are among the finalists for Britain’s leading nonfiction book award, the Baillie Gifford Prize. The shortlist announced Monday includes Harvard professor Caroline Elkins’ hard-hitting “Legacy of Violence: A History of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
German cybersecurity chief investigated over Russia ties
BERLIN — The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency is under scrutiny over reports of ties to Russian intelligence, officials said Monday. Arne Schoenbohm, who heads the BSI agency, co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent.
Autism researcher Simon Baron-Cohen first to be knighted since death of Queen
Renowned autism researcher Simon Baron-Cohen, London 2012 closing ceremony set designer Esmeralda Devlin and Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton are among those who will be recognised with honours during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.Clinical psychologist and professor of autism research at Cambridge University, Sir Simon will be the recipient of the only knighthood to be awarded by the Princess Royal on Tuesday morning, in an event which marks the first investiture ceremony since the Queen’s death in September.He created the first UK clinic for adults with suspected Asperger’s Syndrome in 1999, and has since worked with several autism charities...
U.K.・
Germany opens investigation of Baltic gas pipeline blasts
BERLIN — German prosecutors on Monday opened an investigation into the suspected sabotage of two gas pipelines built to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Undersea explosions late last month ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August was its main supply route to Germany. They also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0