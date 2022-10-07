ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes

KYIV – Russia retaliated Monday for what it claimed was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage against multiple cities smashed civilian targets, knocking out power and water, shattering buildings and killing at least 11 people.
EUROPE
Click10.com

Protests in Iran over woman's death reach key oil industry

DUBAI – Workers at refineries crucial for Iran's oil and natural gas production protested Monday over the death of a 22-year-old woman, online videos appeared to show, escalating the crisis faced by Tehran. The demonstrations in Abadan and Asaluyeh mark the first time the unrest surrounding the death of...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin

Comments / 0

Community Policy