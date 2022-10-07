Read full article on original website
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
KYIV – Russia retaliated Monday for what it claimed was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage against multiple cities smashed civilian targets, knocking out power and water, shattering buildings and killing at least 11 people.
Russia launches attack on several cities in Ukraine; President Biden condemns the violence
WASHINGTON – Several Ukrainian cities were rocked by deadly missile strikes on Monday. President Joe Biden has condemned the recent attacks and Russian President Vladimir Putin following the attacks, which appear to be the heaviest wave since the beginning of the war. Firefighters scrambled to put out flames after...
Protests in Iran over woman's death reach key oil industry
DUBAI – Workers at refineries crucial for Iran's oil and natural gas production protested Monday over the death of a 22-year-old woman, online videos appeared to show, escalating the crisis faced by Tehran. The demonstrations in Abadan and Asaluyeh mark the first time the unrest surrounding the death of...
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
LONDON (AP) — As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country.
French refineries strike continues despite requisition threat - French media
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A strike at TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) French refineries has been reconducted across all sites after the government warned it would requisition staff at some petrol depots to secure supplies following weeks-long strikes, French media report on Wednesday, citing the hardline CGT union.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia sustains losses in southern Ukraine; Biden doesn’t think Putin will use nuclear weapons
Ukraine Operational Command reports damage sustained to Russian weapons and personnel; Biden warns ‘miscalculations’ still a risk for Putin
Putin's new Ukraine war commander has a history of brutality
After a number of setbacks on the battlefield, Gen. Sergei Surovikin will command Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He commanded Russian bombing of Syria.
