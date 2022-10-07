ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Porterville Recorder

Wentz, Rivera downplay Commanders QB's shoulder injury

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Carson Wentz and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday downplayed the starting quarterback’s shoulder injury that showed up on the injury report this week. Wentz brushed off any concern about his right, throwing shoulder despite the injury report indicating he was a limited...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Tomlin: Steelers need to work back toward 'respectability'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The hole the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in is basically unprecedented during Mike Tomlin's long and largely successful tenure. Five games into the season, the Steelers (1-4) are injury-plagued and toothless on defense. Young, inexperienced and ineffective on offense. The upcoming schedule is daunting. And there...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — LAS VEGAS: RB Brittain Brown, LB Jayon Brown, TE Foster Moreau, DT Johnathan Hankins, DT Matthew Butler, DE Tashawn Bower. KANSAS CITY: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Mike Danna, DE Joshua Kaindoh, G Trey Smith.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Sports In Brief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on a seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract. The Panthers fell to 1-4 on Sunday with a home loss to San Francisco.
NFL
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History: Man O War defeats Sir Barton

1920 — In the final race of his career, 3-year-old Man O War defeats 1919 Triple Crown winner Sir Barton in a match race, the Kenilworth Park Gold Cup. Sent off at odds of 1-20, Man o War wins by seven lengths for his 14th consecutive victory. 1940 —...
NFL
Porterville Recorder

Tuesday's Transactions

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated RHPs Cody Morris and Aaron Civale from minor league assignments. Reassigned RHP Nick Sandlin and LHP Kirk McCarty to the minor leagues. HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHPs Forrest Whitley, Enoli Paredes, Brandon Bielak, Seth Martinez, Shawn Dubin, Ronei Blanco and Phil Maton, LHPs Will Smith, Blake Taylor and Parker Mushinski, INFs Joe Perez and J.J. Matijevic and Cs Korey Lee and Yainer Diaz to the minor leagues.
MLB

