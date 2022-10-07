Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Trolls Rhea Ripley On Her Birthday
Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominant forces in the women’s division since her NXT debut. The Australian star is often compared with WWE Hall of Famer Chyna due to her strength. Despite being the only female member of The Judgment, the 25-year-old isn’t afraid to throwdown...
ringsidenews.com
The Boogeyman Wants A Piece Of Bray Wyatt After WWE Return
After weeks of dropping clues regarding a surprise reveal at Extreme Rules, WWE finally revealed that the person behind the mysterious White Rabbit vignettes was Bray Wyatt. Fans were excited to see Wyatt back in the WWE, as they gave him one of the biggest pops of the year. After...
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Claps Back At Fan For Asking If She’s Black
Kayla Braxton is famous for her numerous onscreen and backstage roles she plays on WWE programming. Kayla Braxton has evolved over the years to become one of the most prominent personalities in the company. That doesn’t mean that the host of The Bump isn’t afraid to speak her mind when...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Sends Scary Message To Beth Phoenix & Edge After WWE Extreme Rules
At WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Edge faced Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. As expected, The Judgment Day members made their presence felt during the match. A surprising moment took place during the match when Beth Phoenix came out of nowhere to aid her husband in the fight against The Judgement Day. The numbers game was too much for The Rated R Superstar, because he said “I Quit” after Rhea Ripley threatened to smash a steel chair in his wife’s head. Then The Nightmare smashed the Glamazon’s head anyway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Takes Shot At AEW’s Backstage Fights During WWE Raw
AEW’s locker room hasn’t been the same since All Out, and Tony Khan has been heavily criticized for failing to prevent backstage brawls in his promotion. Even WWE took a shot at AEW during Raw tonight. WWE returned to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for the...
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Mentioned During Extreme Rules For The First Time Since WWE Walkout
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She was also mentioned for the first time in months. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit...
ringsidenews.com
Tay Melo Teases Exclusive Content While In The Buff
Tay Melo has worked hard to become one of the mainstays of AEW’s women’s division. It was not an easy road for her, as her time in WWE almost ruined her passion for professional wrestling. She turned up the heat once again as well. After debuting in AEW,...
ringsidenews.com
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Gets Her Flowers During DX Reunion On WWE Raw Season Premiere
Sean Waltman is a legend in the wrestling business. He along with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and the late great Chyna was part of the legendary group called DX. As tonight happens to be the season premiere of WWE Raw, where DX will reunite to celebrate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Impact Wrestling Losing Several Members Of Their Roster
Impact Wrestling is still going, and they’re trying to generate a lot of buzz. That being said, it’s hard to keep some people around for the long haul. Maria Kanellis’ first run in WWE saw her enter a storyline with Santino Marella for a while, until she eventually worked with John Cena and then others. She and her husband, Mike Bennett, were let go by WWE a couple of years ago as part of the budget cuts. Kanellis continued to light up social media, and that’s not stopping any time soon.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Releases Video Of WrestleMania 40 Logo Reveal With Jerry Lawler
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 went down last night. The show was one of the best ones of the year and had some amazing matches. Extreme Rules was main evented by Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle battled it out inside the Fight Pit. Prior to the show, Philly fans got an extra special treat.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Criticized For Keeping Silent After Chyna’s Passing
D-Generation X have been an instrumental part of the Monday Night Wars in ’90s. The over-the-top antics by the group gave way to some of the most infamous segments in RAW history. DX was originally founded by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Chyna and later added members Billy Gunn,...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return At Extreme Rules
Alexa Bliss was not involved in any way at the Extreme Rules show. The talented superstar had nothing to do with the show except witness other people wrestle between the ropes, but Bray Wyatt’s returns stole the show. WWE did everything carefully and in a very well-thought-out manner, and...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Wins U.S. Title During WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley restored the prestige of the United States Championship with his open challenges on a weekly basis. The Almighty put his title on the line once again this week, but the outcome of the match went completely different from his previous title defenses. Bobby Lashley defended his United States...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Keeps Dropping QR Codes After Bray Wyatt’s Return
It seems that WWE has no intention of stopping with QR code teaser on their weekly programming. The company dropped another QR code teaser during the season premiere of Raw in Brooklyn tonight. WWE showed the QR code during a backstage segment between The Miz and Maryse on Raw. A...
ringsidenews.com
Elias’ Return & More Booked For WWE RAW Next Week
Elias returned as his younger brother, Ezekiel, during the Raw after WrestleMania 38 and immediately entered into a feud with Kevin Owens. Triple H took over the company’s creative direction and immediately scrapped the storyline. Now, Elias is returning with his original gimmick. WWE announced during Raw tonight that...
Comments / 0