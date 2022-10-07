Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Claps Back At Fan For Asking If She’s Black
Kayla Braxton is famous for her numerous onscreen and backstage roles she plays on WWE programming. Kayla Braxton has evolved over the years to become one of the most prominent personalities in the company. That doesn’t mean that the host of The Bump isn’t afraid to speak her mind when...
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
ringsidenews.com
The Boogeyman Wants A Piece Of Bray Wyatt After WWE Return
After weeks of dropping clues regarding a surprise reveal at Extreme Rules, WWE finally revealed that the person behind the mysterious White Rabbit vignettes was Bray Wyatt. Fans were excited to see Wyatt back in the WWE, as they gave him one of the biggest pops of the year. After...
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Sends Scary Message To Beth Phoenix & Edge After WWE Extreme Rules
At WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Edge faced Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. As expected, The Judgment Day members made their presence felt during the match. A surprising moment took place during the match when Beth Phoenix came out of nowhere to aid her husband in the fight against The Judgement Day. The numbers game was too much for The Rated R Superstar, because he said “I Quit” after Rhea Ripley threatened to smash a steel chair in his wife’s head. Then The Nightmare smashed the Glamazon’s head anyway.
ringsidenews.com
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Gets Her Flowers During DX Reunion On WWE Raw Season Premiere
Sean Waltman is a legend in the wrestling business. He along with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and the late great Chyna was part of the legendary group called DX. As tonight happens to be the season premiere of WWE Raw, where DX will reunite to celebrate...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Breaks Record For Company Ticket Sales
WWE will hold their annual Royal Rumble in San Antonio’s Alamodome next year. The show is already a hit amongst fans and the ticket sales seem to be speaking the same thing. According to Fightful’s Paywall, over 25,000 tickets have been sold, which is a new record for the event as far as paid tickets and gross revenue for the first on-sale weekend for the show are concerned.
ringsidenews.com
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Will Be In Honor Of Antonio Inoki
Antonio Inoki was a giant in the world of professional wrestling. Inoki revolutionized puroresu by putting New Japan Pro Wrestling on the map in the early seventies. The wrestling legend passed away in his home and fans continue to mourn his demise even now. Antonio Inoki was recognized for his...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Entire Planned Lineup For RAW Season Premiere
WWE has no off-season, but they still have a season premiere. The company has a lot in store, so this should serve as your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp posted the lineup for RAW tonight behind Fightful’s paywall. We’ll have to see how WWE delivers with Extreme Rules fallout, but November 5th’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia is certainly going to take centerstage now.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Mentioned During Extreme Rules For The First Time Since WWE Walkout
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She was also mentioned for the first time in months. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Women Of Wrestling Fails To Break 300k Viewers With First Two Episodes
The pro wrestling world is always evolving, and that can open the door for new programming. The Women of Wrestling show recently started up, but how is their viewership doing?. Wrestlenomincs reported the ratings for the first episodes of WOW, and they have a lot to grow from at this point. It seems that less than 300k fans were interested in seeing what the program had to offer.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners
WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.
ringsidenews.com
Mia Yim Is Officially Done With Impact Wrestling
Mia Yim had a bright future ahead in WWE, as she had a solid run in NXT. Unfortunately for her, that was all derailed after she was called up to the main roster. She was eventually released from WWE after the company had nothing for her following Retribution’s split.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Bobby Lashley After Brutal Brock Lesnar Attack On WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. He is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. That being said, Bobby Lashley isn’t bulletproof. The two-time WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, held the United States Champion for...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Admits AEW Would Be A Challenge Without Jon Moxley & Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
ringsidenews.com
Mark Carrano Had No Idea Who Bobby Fish Was
Bobby Fish eventually made his way to AEW after he was let go by WWE as part of budget cuts last year. He teamed up with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly for a while in AEW, but it was not meant to last forever. Fish later left AEW after...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Believes He Will Be A Top Babyface In AEW
MJF worked hard to establish himself as one of the most controversial and talked about talents in a long time. The Salt Of The Earth is truly proficient when it comes to cutting a promo as well. Following MJF’s scathing promo on AEW President Tony Khan a few months ago,...
Comments / 0