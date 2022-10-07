Read full article on original website
Judge denies motion to blame alternate suspect in Green Bay homicide case
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – An expected witness in the trial for the murder of a man whose burned body was found at the UW-Green Bay campus can be questioned about his potential role in the death, but a judge Tuesday denied a defense motion for a more formal way to blame him for Jason Mendez-Ramos’ murder.
Deaths of 2 children under investigation in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The deaths of two children in Manitowoc County are being investigated. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families' Division of Safety and Permanence says the first death, that of a 13-month-old boy, took place on Oct. 1. The second death, that of a 3-year-old boy, took place...
Man convicted in Kimberly gold coin theft
APPLETON (WLUK) – Travis Burrell was convicted Tuesday of stealing gold coins from a Kimberly store. Burrell, 38, pleaded no contest to one count being party to retail theft with value of more than $10,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 22. Burrell went into the Voecks' Fox Valley Coin...
Grease fire displaces Neenah family
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A Neenah family is displaced after a house fire. Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the 800 block of Cecil Street, Monday at 8:30 p.m. When they arrived they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the home. Everyone was evacuated from the fire. Crews put out...
Two people displaced in Appleton house fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Two people are displaced after an early morning fire at a home in Appleton. Crews were called to the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the back of the home. A search of the home...
Some Green Bay residents may receive a phone call to participate in police survey
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some residents in Green Bay may be asked to participate in a phone survey from the police department in the coming weeks. The Police-Community Interaction Survey (PCIS) survey will be directed to those who requested police services. It seeks input from residents regarding their interaction with police officers.
Fire forces Fish Creek restaurant to close early
FISH CREEK (WLUK) -- A Door County restaurant will reopen Monday afternoon after a small electric fire forced it to close early on Sunday. The English Inn, Fish Creek, posted on Facebook that the fire started in the attic. They are expected to reopen at 4 p.m. Monday. A deputy...
Green Bay healthcare organizations partner with police for fall Drug Take Back Day
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin's fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these are effective in...
Neenah truck filled with supplies for Hurricane Ian relief arrives in Florida
(WLUK) -- A truck coming from Neenah, filled with supplies for Hurricane Ian victims, arrived in Fort Myers, Florida. Last week, a donation drive was held outside the Pick N' Save store in Neenah. The response from the community was so great that organizers had to request another semi-trailer to...
Lawyer Tips: What to do if your in a car accident?
Attorney Ron Tusler joins Living with Amy to share some tips on what to do if you get into a car accident. Watch for more tips. Tusler Law is located at 207 W. College Avenue in Appleton. For more information visit www.tuslerlaw.com or call (920) 749-0400.
Evers admin: $50 million will be in next budget for Brown County's southern bridge
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- After more than 50 years of talk, Brown County has its biggest victory in its efforts to build a southern bridge over the Fox River. Gov. Tony Evers' administration says $50 million will be included in the next state budget for the bridge’s construction, which is expected to start in 2028.
Menominee, Mich., warehouse fire contained
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A fire at a paper pulp mill has been contained, and is now under control. On Friday, emergency crews responded to a Menominee, Michigan fire at the Resolute Forest Products warehouse. A precautionary shelter-in-place order was enacted due to air quality concerns. That order was lifted...
Non-PFAS foams used to fight Menominee, Mich., fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A large fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula continues to burn, though it is regarded as contained and under control, authorities say. The fire at Resolute Forest Products has been burning since late Thursday night. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Tuesday update says parts of a warehouse facility next to Resolute's pulp mill remain on fire.
Treaty-signing anniversary commemorated on Indigenous Peoples' Day
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Indigenous Peoples' Day is being celebrated nationwide and here in Wisconsin. In Little Chute, Menominee people are marking the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of the Cedars. Under the 1836 agreement, the Menominee Nation ceded four million acres of land to the U.S. for...
Get creative with fall and Halloween pottery at Fire Escape this season
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fire Escape in Downtown Oshkosh welcomes people to get creative this fall. The paint your own pottery studio has fall and Halloween projects for you to choose from. Co-owner Rebecca Graf, says people can take pride in having their own decorated decor on display. There are a...
Water main break cancels classes at Appleton elementary school
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An Appleton elementary school will be closed Tuesday due to a water main break. The district says Highlands/Odyssey Elementary School will be closed for the entire day and staff should not report. The city of Appleton said a water main broke near Marquette Street. Before and after...
Photos: Manitowoc at Bay Port volleyball
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Manitowoc visited Bay Port in a girls volleyball battle of co-leaders in the Fox River Classic Conference on Tuesday. The Ships cruised to a first set win, 25-9, and then held off Bay Port 25-23 and 25-22 en route to a share of their straight conference title.
Helminen five shots off lead; Durkin, Powell each shoot a 79
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Notre Dame's Grace Durkin and Appleton North's A.J. Powell each carded a 79 during Monday's first round at the Division 1 girls state golf championship at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona. Meanwhile, in Division 2, Xavier freshman Aliisa Helminen is in third place, five shots...
Bone Broth Benefits & How to Use It
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about bone broth and the benefits of using it. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
FOX 11 Top 11: Bay Port still No. 1; Kimberly back in top five
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The final week of the regular season is here and Bay Port has gone wire to wire as the No. 1-ranked team in the FOX 11 Top 11 this season. After that there has been movement, and that includes this week, where Kimberly returns to the top five after beating Neenah 31-10.
