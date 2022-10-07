Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Draymond Green: 'I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before he landed the punch. Before he ever arrived at the Golden State Warriors practice that morning, star forward Draymond Green was already in a very dark place mentally.Meeting with the reporters Saturday after announcing he was taking a leave from the defending NBA champs, Green didn't not try to defend his punch of teammate Jordan Poole.He was open and honest, never ducking a question during the 28-minute-plus interview.Green says he needs to work on some personal issues. After all, trash talking is in the street fabric of the NBA. It seldom degenerates to a physical altercation,...
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
Sixers Part Ways With Former NBA G League MVP
The Sixers are moving on from one of their summer signings.
Michael Jordan's agent reveals how Chicago Bulls icon turned down mega deals
Michael Jordan turned down a lot of money at several points of his illustrious career
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times
Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
MLB・
Skip Bayless is having a full-blown meltdown over Cowboys beating Rams
Skip Bayless was in rare form after his Dallas Cowboys stomped the Los Angeles Rams. Only the Dallas Cowboys can make Skip Bayless go full-blown CAPS ATTACK over Twitter. Not since Teddy Bridgewater took over briefly for Drew Brees have we seen a backup quarterback look this undeniably tremendous. All Cooper Rush does is win games quarterbacking America’s Team. Although Dak Prescott will be returning here very soon, Dallas is 4-1 on the season and the Cowboys’ only loss was back in Week 1 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Prescott got hurt.
LeBron James urges Lakers to sign this standout preseason star
LeBron James might not be the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers but he seemingly has the pull that a GM would have. Throughout his career, LeBron has had a big say in what his respective teams do, coining the nickname “LeGM”. We have seen it in...
3 takeaways from Houston Astros locker room after Game 1 ALDS thriller
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners were reminded of a tough lesson on Tuesday afternoon: Never count out the Houston Astros in the postseason. Down 7-5 heading into the ninth inning and trailing throughout the game, the Houston Astros earned the Game 1 ALDS win with a Yordan Alavarez home run on an 0-1 pitch from Seattle’s Robbie Ray, who had just entered the game to try to nail down the save in relief of closer Paul Sewald.
Everyone had same Jordan Montgomery joke after Harrison Bader home run
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run in Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians, and everyone had the same joke. Bader missed the majority of the regular season with plantar fasciitis, but finally made his debut with the Yankees near the end of the campaign. This was all after New York traded Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals in exchange for his services.
Philadelphia Eagles could benefit from a potential Panthers fire sale
Don’t think for a second that the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t watching the Panthers’ struggles. Sometimes, we wonder why the other NFL general managers keep answering the phone when Howie Roseman calls them. Make no mistake about it, we’re glad that they do. We’re happy that the Philadelphia Eagles‘ vice president/general manager maintains a great working and professional relationship with his peers. That’s often helped Philly a lot, but gosh, it feels like he takes advantage of everybody sometimes.
Everything to know about Davante Adams shoving a photographer
When Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved an unsuspecting photographer, it began a chain of events that forces Adams to face repercussions. In the heat of a demoralizing loss, Davante Adams was visibly frustrated and expressed it in one of the most regrettable ways — by shoving someone while exiting the field.
Tom Brady laughs off controversial roughing the passer call on podcast
Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Tom Brady spoke about the controversial roughing the passer call on his podcast, and he laughed off the situation. Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Tom Brady spoke about the controversial roughing the passer call on his podcast, and he laughed off the situation. He was asked, “Was it roughing the passer?”
3 improvements Guardians must make to rebound against the Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians dropped Game 1 to the New York Yankees in the Bronx. If they’re going to contend against the Bronx Bombers, they must make some adjustments. Cleveland has the youngest team in all of baseball, so it’s not necessarily surprising to see them struggling on the road in a tough environment.
Troy Aikman under fire for controversial comment about Chris Jones roughing the passer call
Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman is one of the more recognizable broadcast voices in sports, which is why he’s held to a high standard. Some football fans aren’t happy with his comment about Chris Jones’ roughing the passer call. Aikman, when showing his frustration for the league’s...
NFL・
NHL Opening Night: Where to watch Game 1, predictions, more
Where to watch NHL opening night’s Tampa Bay Lightning v. New York Rangers matchup. Tuesday, Oct. 11 marks the day all NHL fans have been anxiously waiting for, opening night is finally here and FanSided has all of the info you’ll need to know to follow the first game of the evening that will see the New York Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at home.
Phillies star Jose Alvarado puts Braves player on blast after Game 1 win
The Phillies shocked Atlanta Braves fans by stealing Game 1 of the NLDS on the road. Afterwards, Jose Alvarado put Guillermo Heredia on blast. Heredia was apparently the Atlanta player chirping at Alvarado during the Braves attempted ninth-inning comeback. The Braves got within one run thanks to a Matt Olson...
