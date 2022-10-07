Read full article on original website
WSMV
Woman arrested in Texas returned to Nashville on murder charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who allegedly murdered her fiance in 2019 was returned to Nashville Tuesday after being arrested in August at the United States-Mexico border in El Paso. Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was indicted for the alleged murder of her fiance, Ismael Rodriguez, 44, in Sept. 2019...
WSMV
Nurse robbed at gunpoint in parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a couple who allegedly robbed a nurse at gunpoint Monday. Officials said in a tweet that the couple approached the nurse in the parking lot of Southern Hills Medical Center at 4:10 p.m. The man allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim and demanded her purse. Police said the female suspect was driving.
WSMV
Shoplifters assault workers and vandalize merchandise in Walmart
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers were arrested Monday after breaking bottles of wine, throwing packages of Halloween Cookies, and yelling at Police officers as they attempted to arrest them. Murfreesboro Police said when officers arrived, 18-year-old Toilynn Flakes continued knocking over and breaking bottles of wine and tossing cookies...
WSMV
Man robs Nashville bank, threatens to kill bank teller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike last Friday. According to the affidavit, David Garcia, 37, walked into the bank and approached the counter where a bank teller was working. Garcia handed the teller a folded note that said...
WSMV
Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning. Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. It was later determined this was an accidental shooting.
WSMV
Man arrested after fleeing from Wilson Co. traffic stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who fled from a Wilson County deputy surrendered to Mount Juliet officers after initially not complying with requests to show his hands and exit the car, according to Mount Juliet Police. Around 11:35 a.m., the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office notified Mount Juliet about a...
WSMV
Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
WSMV
Teen indicted for June I-40 crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver responsible for a June 12th crash on I-40 that resulted in one of his passengers being seriously injured was arrested Tuesday on a grand jury indictment. According to the investigation conducted by Fatal Crash Investigator Chris Augustin, 18-year-old Joseph Attia attempted to change lanes...
WSMV
WSMV
Four people arrested after guns, drugs recovered from Jeep
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people were arrested Monday night after police found guns, drugs and money in a Jeep. Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department were on Hillside Avenue late Monday night when they found a jeep with four people. Officials said the Jeep smelled strongly of marijuana...
WSMV
Nearly 30 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another marijuana bust was made at Nashville International Airport Monday. According to an affidavit, an officer working for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Department of Public Safety found a suspicious bag coming from Los Angeles, California early Monday morning. The man who police believed owned the bag ran from officers, before being detained.
WSMV
Car burglars strike another Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another round of car break-ins happened on Sunday, this time in the Salemtown area where Metro Police said over a dozen cars were burglarized. Police said the break-ins happened along Fifth Avenue North from Hume Street to Coffee Street. Just three weeks ago about a half-mile...
WSMV
Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
WSMV
Detectives search for group of teens responsible for at least 12 car break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police detectives are working to identify a group of young men who they believe are responsible for at least 12 vehicle break-ins early Sunday morning in the Shelby Avenue corridor between 11th and 19th Streets. In security camera video obtained by Metro Police, four...
WSMV
Two brothers die in shooting at Parkwood Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that ended in the deaths of two young men on Sunday night in North Nashville. According to police, an exchange of gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. on Sunday near the entrance of Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive and two brother were killed as a result. 23-year-old Quintarius Newbell and 19-year-old Keianthony Newbell died from the gunfire. They lived close to the park.
WSMV
Packages of fentanyl-laced crystal meth seized in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Narcotics detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation made a pair of arrests this weekend during an exchange of dangerous drugs in Nashville. According to police, 54-year-old Raymondo Contrenas from Calilvornia and 46-year-old Zujey Serna-Mendoza were arrested with a large...
WSMV
Man breaks into home, hides under vehicle at Trousdale Co. home
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was caught breaking into a person’s garage and hiding under a vehicle. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the man was running away from law enforcement in the area of Rocky Creek Loop and Misty Lane when he broke into the home.
WSMV
Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
WSMV
WSMV
Sparring session ends with one man shot inside Bellevue apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was hospitalized on Saturday night after his boxing partner shot him following a sparring session in West Nashville. According to the arrest affidavit, 18-year-old Quantel Williams was boxing with another man inside an apartment at Arrive Bellevue on Saturday night when the men considered allowing headshots.
