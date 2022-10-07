NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that ended in the deaths of two young men on Sunday night in North Nashville. According to police, an exchange of gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. on Sunday near the entrance of Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive and two brother were killed as a result. 23-year-old Quintarius Newbell and 19-year-old Keianthony Newbell died from the gunfire. They lived close to the park.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO