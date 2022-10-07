ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man faces charges after disrupting Miami-DC flight

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

Man gets violent on flight from Miami to D.C. 00:29

MIAMI -- A man who disrupted a Miami to Washington, D.C. flight on Tuesday is facing serious charges.

Authorities said Cherruy Loghan Sevilla broke a bathroom door, moved through the plane screaming obscenities, made noise outside the cockpit door, grabbed a woman's arm. He then grabbed a flight attendant inappropriately, according to the FBI affidavit.

The FBI affidavit says Loghan Sevilla was eventually controlled by several people, including an air marshall.

The affidavit said he continued screaming while cuffed, as the plane landed at Dulles.

FBI and TSA inspectors met the plane upon arrival.

Loghan Sevilla faces federal charges. He told authorities he had taken Psilocybin, a psychedelic prodrug compound, before his flight departed Miami International Airport.

He also told them he was sorry.

