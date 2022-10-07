Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on October 8, 2022, at 7:24 p.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 7 west of Raft River in Cassia County. A male driver, 54, of Burley, was traveling westbound on I-86 in a GMC Jimmy when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle into the median. The male succumbed to his injuries on scene. The road was blocked for approximately 45 minutes. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

