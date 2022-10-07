ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

One dead in crash that blocked local freeway for nearly hour

Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on October 8, 2022, at 7:24 p.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 7 west of Raft River in Cassia County. A male driver, 54, of Burley, was traveling westbound on I-86 in a GMC Jimmy when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle into the median. The male succumbed to his injuries on scene. The road was blocked for approximately 45 minutes. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT

