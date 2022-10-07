ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Seminole Tribe of Florida puts another $1 million behind Gov. DeSantis

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report.

The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for re-election in November.

DeSantis and the tribe last year negotiated a deal that included allowing the Seminoles to operate sports betting in the state.

Lawmakers approved the deal, known as a compact, but a federal judge later blocked it.

Also last week, the tribe contributed $1 million to the Protect Our Values Political Committee, which was formed in late August and had not reported spending any money as of Sept. 30, according to information on the state Division of Elections website.

Toni Koraza

Do you want DeSantis to win reelection?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis so far has an overwhelming advantage over challenger Charlie Crist in the upcoming elections when speaking of political advertising. Ron DeSantis fired more than 13,000 political ads as compared to Crist, who had 881 between Sept. 5 and Sept.18, 2022, according to Wesleyan Media Project analysis. That's a 15-1 difference favoring DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
